Senator Dianne Feinstein Dead At 90
Dianne Feinstein has died at 90, according to ABC7 News. Since Feinstein's death was announced, her family and colleagues have released several statements in appreciation of her aspirational career and lasting legacy. "Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics," Nancy Pelosi said of the late political icon. Funeral arrangements for Feinstein have not yet been made public.
The California senator's run in politics was full of historic moments. According to Britannica, Feinstein became California's first female senator in 1992. In 1994, two years into her first term, Feinstein was awarded the title of California's favorite politician, according to U.S. News. At the time of her death, Feinstein was also the oldest member of the senate. And had Feinstein lived to fulfill her final term in office, she would've surpassed every single previous Senate member in history, per Oldest.com.
Feinstein's cause of death is unknown at this time. However, the career politician suffered from a long list of serious health ailments prior to her death that possibly hastened her demise.
Dianne Feinstein was dealing with some heavy health problems
Dianne Feinstein was quite sick in the months leading up to her death. According to Feinstein's official statement, the senator suffered from a bout of shingles near the end of February, which eventually required hospital intervention on March 6 and a sabbatical from her duties. "I have returned to Washington and am prepared to resume my duties in the Senate," Feinstein wrote on May 10. "I'm grateful for all the well-wishes over the past couple of months and for the excellent care that I received from my medical team in San Francisco." She continued, "Even though I've made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I'm still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus. My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate."
Unfortunately, it was later reported that Feinstein's situation was much more serious. According to The New York Times, Feinstein arrived back at work in a wheelchair and had noticeable facial paralysis. These issues were reportedly brought on after she fell ill with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and encephalitis. Only five in every 100,000 people are diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which was to blame for her facial paralysis, per year, according to WebMD. Meanwhile, encephalitis occurs once the brain becomes inflamed because of a prior infection or autoimmune disorder, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. While it is treatable, it can lead to temporary or permanent cognitive issues, and even death.