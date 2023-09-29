Senator Dianne Feinstein Dead At 90

Dianne Feinstein has died at 90, according to ABC7 News. Since Feinstein's death was announced, her family and colleagues have released several statements in appreciation of her aspirational career and lasting legacy. "Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics," Nancy Pelosi said of the late political icon. Funeral arrangements for Feinstein have not yet been made public.

The California senator's run in politics was full of historic moments. According to Britannica, Feinstein became California's first female senator in 1992. In 1994, two years into her first term, Feinstein was awarded the title of California's favorite politician, according to U.S. News. At the time of her death, Feinstein was also the oldest member of the senate. And had Feinstein lived to fulfill her final term in office, she would've surpassed every single previous Senate member in history, per Oldest.com.

Feinstein's cause of death is unknown at this time. However, the career politician suffered from a long list of serious health ailments prior to her death that possibly hastened her demise.