Here's What Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like Without Makeup
Megan Thee Stallion is a queen even when she's not wearing makeup.
Megan Thee Stallion is known for coining the iconic phrase, "Hot Girl Summer," her Olympic-level twerking skills, and, of course, her super sexy costumes. But she's also been praised for her smoldering makeup looks. Whether she's rocking a gorgeous tropical palette for her "Bongos" video with Cardi B or embracing whimsical wonder in her and Dua Lipa's video for "Sweetest Pie," Meg has consistently wowed her fans with her daring, feminine looks. According to Lauren Elise Child, who did Megan Thee Stallion's makeup for "Sweetest Pie," the rapper often allows her beauty squad to take the reins. "Meg knows what she likes, but she gives her team a lot of creative freedom," shared Child with Vogue. However, Megan always takes her gorgeous brows into her own hands.
Given the fact that Megan obviously loves to try different looks, it's no wonder that Revlon hired her to be an ambassador. During June 2023, Megan spoke with Bustle and gushed about her partnership. "I've been a global ambassador for Revlon for a few years now and everything really came together in an organic way because I've always been a huge fan of their products," said Meg, who especially loves their ColorStay line. Fortunately, Megan has a super gorgeous foundation that allows her to go makeup-free whenever she feels like it.
Megan Thee Stallion embraces her natural self
Megan Thee Stallion may love playing dress-up, but she also loves showing off her unenhanced beauty. In May 2023, the "Body" rapper treated her fans to several makeup-free photos. In Instagram posts released on May 15, Megan showed off her bare face and natural curls in a series of gorgeous vacation photos. One week later, Megan followed up with more natural Instagram photos of her burning iron in the gym (including the photo above). Both sets of photos prompted her fans to compliment her on her natural glow. "There is something completely refreshing about seeing Megan without makeup," said one fan.
In May of 2022, Megan took an even longer break away from her makeup artist when she declared she'd said goodbye to makeup until it was time for her to headline Coachella. "I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella," Megan revealed on Instagram in a since-deleted post taken while posing in her car and embracing the clean girl aesthetic (via People). Two years earlier, in December, Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Instagram that her bare-faced confidence took a while to cultivate. "So, this is my first time ever posting a video of just my bare skin," said the rapper (via the Daily Mail). "'I used to be stressing, eating sugar a lot, staying up late, my skin was giving me so many problems... You want a skincare routine? I can give it to you now."
Megan Thee Stallion's skincare routine is top notch
Honestly, most celebrities look very different without their makeup. And while there's certainly nothing wrong with letting a little makeup transform your look, Megan Thee Stallion doesn't look completely unrecognizable. The rapper looks exactly herself whether she's fresh-faced or in full-coverage makeup. And both versions are equally beautiful!
With that said, Megan's gorgeous skin had fans flocking to her 2021 nighttime skincare routine for Harper Bazaar's YouTube channel. During the six-minute video, Megan detailed how she winds down each night. According to the video, she starts with makeup wipes to remove her makeup, then washes her face with Cetaphil. After that, she applies a "bougie" moisturizing cream called Le Mer, followed by body oil. She then finishes her routine with a little Aquaphor. Megan Thee Stallion also shared an interesting perspective for "boys" who prefer her without makeup. "Apparently the boys like me better with no makeup but I really don't care what the boys think," said Meg. "I like me. Take me as I am or don't take me at all."
Of course, downtime is also important to Megan. During her Bustle interview, Megan revealed that she takes care of herself even on her days off. "Self-care is an important part of my rest days," said Megan. "When I'm taking time off, I'm usually working out, spending time with my dogs, watching some of my favorite shows, journaling, and just laying low to recharge my body and mind."