Here's What Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like Without Makeup

Megan Thee Stallion is a queen even when she's not wearing makeup.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for coining the iconic phrase, "Hot Girl Summer," her Olympic-level twerking skills, and, of course, her super sexy costumes. But she's also been praised for her smoldering makeup looks. Whether she's rocking a gorgeous tropical palette for her "Bongos" video with Cardi B or embracing whimsical wonder in her and Dua Lipa's video for "Sweetest Pie," Meg has consistently wowed her fans with her daring, feminine looks. According to Lauren Elise Child, who did Megan Thee Stallion's makeup for "Sweetest Pie," the rapper often allows her beauty squad to take the reins. "Meg knows what she likes, but she gives her team a lot of creative freedom," shared Child with Vogue. However, Megan always takes her gorgeous brows into her own hands.

Given the fact that Megan obviously loves to try different looks, it's no wonder that Revlon hired her to be an ambassador. During June 2023, Megan spoke with Bustle and gushed about her partnership. "I've been a global ambassador for Revlon for a few years now and everything really came together in an organic way because I've always been a huge fan of their products," said Meg, who especially loves their ColorStay line. Fortunately, Megan has a super gorgeous foundation that allows her to go makeup-free whenever she feels like it.