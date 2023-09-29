Inside Michael Gambon's Complicated Love Life

When Michael Gambon died at age 82, the countless obituaries chronicling his life had a heavy focus on his long career on the screen and stage, with few details about his personal life. His obituary writers had their work cut out for them. There was much ground to cover, from his time working with Laurence Olivier at the National Theatre Company to his role in an early example of prestige TV, the 1986 BBC mini-series "The Singing Detective," and his work in the "Harry Potter" films alongside some other late acting greats. Based on what Gambon has said in the past, he likely would have been dissatisfied with even the obligatory two or three sentences about his life outside the acting industry included in his obituaries.

Much like his beloved character Albus Dumbledore, Gambon rarely spoke about his personal life. "I've always thought, the less people know about you the better," he said in a 2010 Q&A with The Arts Desk. He did, however, say that his work and his personal life are inextricably intertwined. "Everything else in my life relates to being an actor and if the acting isn't going well or I'm not working then everything else goes into a blur. It's a terrible thing to say, but it's true," he confessed.

As hard as Gambon tried to prevent his interviewers from having anything to print about his personal life, he failed to keep his mischief managed, as we know he had an extramarital affair and two families.