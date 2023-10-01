What's The Real Meaning Of Thinkin' Bout Me By Morgan Wallen? Here's What We Think

Country star Morgan Wallen may be straight up simping an ex-flame in the 25th track "Thinkin' Bout Me" on his third album "One Thing at a Time," and his fans are eating it up. So much so, that the single was certified Platinum by the RIAA in July after being released in March, where it has dominated charts ever since. Wallen does plenty of thinking on the album, with three tracks, including "Don't Think Jesus" and "Thought You Should Know," dedicated to the pursuit. While the other two songs are about his faith and his mother respectively, "Thinkin' Bout Me" rounds out the trinity with a song about a girl.

Although the title may suggest a sad, sappy song that has Wallen drowning his sorrows in whiskey glasses again, writers John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and Charlie Handsome collaborated to create cheeky lyrics to provoke the protagonist's ex. Producers Joey Moi and Handsome, among others, then banded together to create a slick offering complete with a steady 808 beat and a sexy bassline that gives it a distinctive hip-hop flavor.

However, it's Wallen's heavy country drawl delivering the head-bopping chorus that undoubtedly has fans busting moves to the simple, yet relatable lyrics. However, is this song really about a man longing for a past love? Or is it about someone projecting feelings now that he's been benched?