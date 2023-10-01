What's The Real Meaning Of Thinkin' Bout Me By Morgan Wallen? Here's What We Think
Country star Morgan Wallen may be straight up simping an ex-flame in the 25th track "Thinkin' Bout Me" on his third album "One Thing at a Time," and his fans are eating it up. So much so, that the single was certified Platinum by the RIAA in July after being released in March, where it has dominated charts ever since. Wallen does plenty of thinking on the album, with three tracks, including "Don't Think Jesus" and "Thought You Should Know," dedicated to the pursuit. While the other two songs are about his faith and his mother respectively, "Thinkin' Bout Me" rounds out the trinity with a song about a girl.
Although the title may suggest a sad, sappy song that has Wallen drowning his sorrows in whiskey glasses again, writers John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and Charlie Handsome collaborated to create cheeky lyrics to provoke the protagonist's ex. Producers Joey Moi and Handsome, among others, then banded together to create a slick offering complete with a steady 808 beat and a sexy bassline that gives it a distinctive hip-hop flavor.
However, it's Wallen's heavy country drawl delivering the head-bopping chorus that undoubtedly has fans busting moves to the simple, yet relatable lyrics. However, is this song really about a man longing for a past love? Or is it about someone projecting feelings now that he's been benched?
Wallen's lyrics in Thinkin' Bout Me may be from experience
They may have had a great love, but somebody better tell the hero in "Thinkin' Bout Me" that the goo-goo of his eye may no longer be waiting around for him. Morgan Wallen lays it on thick in the first verse when he begins the song that's sung from the viewpoint of someone whose ex-flame has moved on with another man.
"Don't know where you at, don't know where you've been / Don't know nothin' bout that boy you're into / Don't feel bad for you, but I feel bad for him / And all the hell you gonna be puttin' him through," Wallen jibes. In fact, the lyrics insinuate that he has sympathy for his ex's new man, before assuming that his former bae has reassured her current man that he's no longer taking up space in her life. He continues, "Probably tell him we're a burnt-out flame / Probably tell him that I ain't been on your mind / How I ain't nothin' but a long gone thing / You can cuss my name, but baby, don't you lie." Apparently, the crooner believes that the opposite is true and that there are still feelings at play between them.
If you're wondering if Wallen's speaking from experience, he told Country 106.7, "This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows." So yes, he may know a thing or two about situationships and such.
Is she leading her ex on in Morgan Wallen's Thinkin' Bout Me?
Morgan Wallen told Kicks 99, "I've always gravitated to the more personal, moodier type of songs ... I have to purposely write a song that's uptempo and party-like ... I enjoy both sides and aspects of each." And "Thinkin' Bout Me" certainly has a balance of both emotional and foot-tapping elements to it. The catchy chorus embodies all the emotions post-breakup, delivered with a cockiness that only Wallen can muster. "When you're tastin' what he's drinkin', are you thinkin' bout me? / When you're ridin' where he's drivin', are you missin' my street? / Every time you close your eyes, tell me, who do you see?" he sings before continuing to pose more rhetorical questions to his ex.
In the second verse, Wallen alludes they may still be communicating and that her current man may not like what has been transpiring via her phone. He sings, "Do you hide your phone? Did you change my name?" and goes on to wonder whether she avoids taking him to what was once their favorite spot. Could his former flame be benching him, and taking a time-out on their relationship, while entertaining her new man? It's certainly a possibility if she's still breadcrumbing her ex after they broke up.
Wallen ends the song by declaring, "Don't know where you at, girl, I know where you oughta be." Did someone turn the thermostat up in here? Because the way he's calling her out is smoking.