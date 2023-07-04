Morgan Wallen's Rough Ride To The Top Of The Country Charts

This feature discusses racism and alcohol misuse.

Despite a long-overdue movement towards inclusion via acts like Darius Rucker and Lil Nas X, country music still retains elements of its rebellious, wild west reputation currently retained by the likes of Bud Light boycott boosters Travis Tritt and Brantley Gilbert. Enter good ol' boy Morgan Wallen, a bro-country sensation whose 2023 album "One Thing at A Time" sold more than half a million units during its first week alone, outdrawing the likes of Miley Cyrus and K-pop hitmakers Thrice. "As long as I'm being honest and true to myself, I feel like I can do whatever I want," he said to American Songwriter.

Evidently, that attitude extends beyond crafting hits like "Wasted On You" and "Whiskey Glasses." Since competing on NBC's talent show "The Voice" in 2014, the mullet-headed Tennessean's career has been dogged by controversy, from drunken behavior and a racist remark to violating COVID protocol and drawing the ire of litigious fans. Despite those incidents, Wallen's teflon-coated star continues to shine. "It makes me happy to know I'm bringing a certain culture, a certain sound, a certain way of life to a different group of people who may have never heard it," he said to Newstalk ZB while discussing his global appeal. "There's really not much of a better compliment that I can get." As long as his base still buys into whatever culture he's cultivating, expect Wallen to remain a formidable musical force for a long time to come.