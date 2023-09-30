Lawyer Tells Us Tupac Murder Suspect's Own Bragging Led To His Arrest

Over the last 20-some years, the mysterious murder of Tupac Shakur has remained cold, with many wondering who was responsible for the death of the '90s rapper. In a recent turn of events, however, investigators announced that longtime suspect Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was allegedly on the scene at the time of the drive-by, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, in connection to the murder, per AP News.

It's undeniable that, in the 1990s, Shakur ruled the hip-hop sphere with his hard-hitting bars and captivating artistry. The "All Eyez on Me" artist's influential reach also expanded past the music industry and into the film world, with roles in popular films like "Juice" and "Poetic Justice." Unfortunately, Shakur's life was tragically cut short in September 1996 after being mortally wounded in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since Shakur's shocking death, the jury has been out regarding who committed the murder. In a 2002 investigative article for The Los Angeles Times, journalist Chuck Philips claimed that Orlando Anderson, a former Southside Crips member, was the shooter. He also wrote that the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. supplied the murder weapon and $1 million award for Shakur's murder. At the time, the East Coast and West Coast rappers were embroiled in a longstanding beef. Both Smalls and Anderson, who later died in separate shootings, denied the accusations.

Now, if you're wondering how Davis' arrest came to be, don't worry — we have you covered. A legal expert has broken down the events leading to his apprehension.