Is Tennis Star John Isner Married? Meet His Wife Madison McKinley

Tennis pro John Isner found his spouse through a real-life meet-cute. The athlete's wife is Madison McKinley, whom Isner has been in a relationship with for years. In a 2017 interview with D Weddings, McKinley told the serendipitous story of how she first met Isner at a tennis competition: She approached him for a picture while her companions shied away from a photo op. "I had never been to a tennis tournament before," McKinley said. "I was like, 'I don't care,' and I went up and asked for a photo." Isner later told D Magazine in 2019, "I thought [McKinley] was super cute before I even talked to her." After this initial encounter, the couple dated for six years before they made official plans to tie the knot.

In June 2017, Isner took to Instagram to announce that he and McKinley had just become engaged. "6/25/17. A day we will never forget. Bring on the next chapter," he wrote alongside photos of himself and McKinley after the proposal. In December of that year, again via social media, Isner shared that he and McKinley had gotten hitched, and he posted a few photos from the wedding. "12.2.17. The day I married the one for me @madkool13," Isner posted on Instagram. "What an unbelievable weekend we had. Couldn't have scripted it any better."

If you're not familiar with Isner's wife, it's time to learn about her. For starters, McKinley is a professional who works in a creative field.