Why Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Ditched His Role On General Hospital

The finality of Ryan Paevey's "General Hospital" exit was one of those situations that might have left fans wondering if there was some drama brewing behind the scenes. After five years of playing one of Port Charles' most upstanding residents, do-gooder detective Nathan West, Paevey was given a heroic death that would make a future return to the show a bit tricky.

Sometimes, writers bury characters due to unresolvable issues with the actors who play them, whether it's disagreements over storylines or bad on-set behavior. But Paevey wasn't peeved with his send-off. In fact, he loved being killed off. "My death was the best thing I've ever gotten to play. The stuff in the hospital was so well-written," he told Soaps in Depth. "I was really amazed and, to be honest, honored they wrote it for me." These certainly are not the words of a man who was disgruntled with the show's writers.

Paevey was also so moved by Nathan's funeral scene that he told Soap Opera Digest there were times he found himself crying in his casket. "So many people that I had grown close to gave such absolutely mind-blowing performances for what was really a storyline that took care of my character," he said. So, if he felt a connection like that with his co-stars and his character, why did he leave?