There's A Clear Winner Between Fans In The War Between Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" filming is underway, and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have nothing to say to each other. Nada. While shooting some footage for Season 14, a source told Us Weekly, "Melissa and Teresa still didn't speak to each other... The rest of the cast was working overtime to go back and forth to talk to both of them and have different conversations with each of them."

"RHONJ" Season 12 and 13 centered around Giudice and Gorga, who were in full battle regalia after Giudice revealed that Gorga wasn't going to be one of her bridesmaids when she wedded Luis Ruelas. Melissa and Joe Gorga then decided not to attend the wedding after Danielle Cabral asked Melissa about the rumors that she had cheated on Joe. Apparently, Giudice had encouraged Cabral to confront Melissa about the rumor. The Season 13 reunion had Teresa accusing her sister-in-law of tipping off the authorities about Joe Giudice's shady business practices. Teresa also told Melissa, "I can't wait to never see your f***ing face again after today."

Teresa has had a firm following ever since she tipped the tables (see what we did) in the very first season of the Bravo show. Melissa joined the cast in 2011 and also has her own fan base. But, with all the ongoing drama, we wanted to know who has your support. Our exclusive poll showed that there was a clear winner in the house.