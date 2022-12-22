Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Is The Best Real Housewives Of New Jersey Husband - Exclusive Survey

Reality television fans love to see relationship drama play out on-screen. For example, "Selling Sunset" fans love seeing Mary Fitzgerald's husband, Romain Bonnet, feuding with Davina Potratz. According to Cosmopolitan, Bonnet — being a devoted husband — decided to un-invite Potratz to his wedding with Fitzgerald due to a comment Potratz made about the authenticity of their engagement.

And the "Real Housewives" franchise is no different in regard to the fans having their favorite relationships. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga put her relationship with her husband into perspective. "Obviously, Joe has been sucked into it in so many ways," she said on her "On Display" podcast. She then explained that they do have lives outside the show.

Fans also seem to dig the ongoing feud between Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas. "Luis was upset that Melissa unfairly blamed Teresa for spreading rumors about her marriage," a source told The U.S. Sun, indicating that a physical altercation between the two broke out because Ruelas was defending his wife, Teresa Giudice. So, with the husbands of the housewives being a pretty big part of the franchise, which RHONJ husband does Nicki Swift readers think is the best?