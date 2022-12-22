Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Is The Best Real Housewives Of New Jersey Husband - Exclusive Survey
Reality television fans love to see relationship drama play out on-screen. For example, "Selling Sunset" fans love seeing Mary Fitzgerald's husband, Romain Bonnet, feuding with Davina Potratz. According to Cosmopolitan, Bonnet — being a devoted husband — decided to un-invite Potratz to his wedding with Fitzgerald due to a comment Potratz made about the authenticity of their engagement.
And the "Real Housewives" franchise is no different in regard to the fans having their favorite relationships. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga put her relationship with her husband into perspective. "Obviously, Joe has been sucked into it in so many ways," she said on her "On Display" podcast. She then explained that they do have lives outside the show.
Fans also seem to dig the ongoing feud between Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas. "Luis was upset that Melissa unfairly blamed Teresa for spreading rumors about her marriage," a source told The U.S. Sun, indicating that a physical altercation between the two broke out because Ruelas was defending his wife, Teresa Giudice. So, with the husbands of the housewives being a pretty big part of the franchise, which RHONJ husband does Nicki Swift readers think is the best?
Fans love Frank and Dolores Catania's friendship
Of the 556 Nicki Swift readers who took our survey, nearly 22% of fans agree that Frank Catania's the best "Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband, receiving 122 votes. Although Frank and his wife Dolores are divorced, the two remain good friends and have become role models for couples who choose to be friendly exes after a breakup. "There are a lot of men claiming their wives or girlfriends made them watch the show who come up to my ex-husband to praise how we've been able to divorce so amicably," Dolores told HuffPost.
Next up, with 116 votes, Joe Benigno came in second place. "It takes a strong man to be with a strong woman," Margaret Josephs, Benigno's wife, said on "Watch What Happens Live." Josephs mentioned that she's the kind of person to "hold everyone accountable" regardless of who they are — and it proves that the two are perfect for each other if Benigno can handle that.
Lastly, Nicki Swift readers crowned Joe Gorga the third best RHONJ husband, with 103 votes. "The show loves him obviously," Melissa, Joe's wife, said on the "Daily Dish" podcast. "They love what he's got to say. He wears his heart on his sleeve." She also mentioned that the times her husband has been on the show, he's "the most disinterested," adding that he doesn't care about fame.