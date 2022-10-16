BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Makes It Clear How Much Faith He Has In Teresa's New Marriage

Reality stars Joe Gorga and his sister Teresa Giudice have been in an on-and-off feud for years, as fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" know all too well. But Joe told Page Six at BravoCon 2022 that he wants to move past the sibling drama. He told the outlet, "At this point, I just don't know what else to say. I'm tired. I'm tired of talking about this for 13 years." He went on to say, "This kind of drama is ruining my life."

Things between the celebrity siblings got heated when Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, didn't attend Giudice's August wedding. Joe and Melissa reportedly skipped out due to a fight that erupted during filming of the Season 13 finale. An insider told People, "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable. They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Rumors that Melissa has cheated on Joe — which she has denied — caused further distance between the siblings, per Us Weekly, A source said, "One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city. This 'rumor' was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out." Recently, family tensions ensued. Despite what he told Page Six at BravoCon 2022, Joe gave a subtle dig at his sister, revealing just how long he thinks her marriage will last.