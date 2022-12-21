Joe Gorga And Luis Ruelas' Feud Reaches Boiling Point In RHONJ Season 13 Trailer
Before Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas got married in August, reports came out that Ruelas and Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, got into a fight. "Joe charged at Luis during filming after long-simmering tensions came to a head," a source told The U.S. Sun. It was said that Ruelas got defensive after Giudice was blamed for spreading marriage rumors. "Somehow a physical brawl broke out, but security stopped it from escalating further," another source added.
Gorga and his wife Melissa were notably absent from Giudice and Ruelas' wedding. "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," an insider told People. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs." The source added that the Gorgas believed it was "telling" that none of Giudice's family attended the wedding.
The feud between the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars got even messier when it was reported that Giudice and Ruelas were allegedly requesting money from the Gorgas after not showing up to the wedding. "Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed 'Yes,'" a source told Radar. "Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back." And now, it looks like the feud will play out on Season 13 of the RHONJ.
The feud may be detailed in Season 13 of RHONJ
Melissa and Joe Gorga gave a little insight into their feud with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. "[There were] past altercations with Louie that we've never talked about and that we've decided to kind of push under the rug because we want Teresa to be happy," Melissa said on the "On Display" podcast, adding that there was a "laundry list" of reasons why the two didn't attend Giudice and Ruelas' wedding.
Although the Gorgas didn't go into too much detail about the feud, it seems that Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" will. The new trailer shows what went down before Giudice and Ruelas wed, including the marriage rumors, Giudice and Joe's heated discussion, and the physical altercation between Joe and Ruelas. "I'm gonna f***ng punch him in the face cause I got nothing to f***ing lose," an angry Ruelas is seen saying before the trailer ends.
Ruelas has spoken positively about Joe, though, implying that he would like to make amends with his brother-in-law in the future. "The first moment I met Joe, you could see both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation," he said on the "Namaste B$tches" podcast. He also mentioned that it was "humbling" and "settling" to have a good relationship with his wife's brother at the time. "At the core, he's a good human being," Ruelas added.