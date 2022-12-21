Joe Gorga And Luis Ruelas' Feud Reaches Boiling Point In RHONJ Season 13 Trailer

Before Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas got married in August, reports came out that Ruelas and Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, got into a fight. "Joe charged at Luis during filming after long-simmering tensions came to a head," a source told The U.S. Sun. It was said that Ruelas got defensive after Giudice was blamed for spreading marriage rumors. "Somehow a physical brawl broke out, but security stopped it from escalating further," another source added.

Gorga and his wife Melissa were notably absent from Giudice and Ruelas' wedding. "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," an insider told People. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs." The source added that the Gorgas believed it was "telling" that none of Giudice's family attended the wedding.

The feud between the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars got even messier when it was reported that Giudice and Ruelas were allegedly requesting money from the Gorgas after not showing up to the wedding. "Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed 'Yes,'" a source told Radar. "Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back." And now, it looks like the feud will play out on Season 13 of the RHONJ.