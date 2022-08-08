Teresa Giudice Reportedly Isn't Letting Her Brother Off The Hook For Wedding Diss

On August 5, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa confirmed that they would not be attending Joe's sister's wedding, per Page Six. A source told the media outlet that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas invited the two, but after the "very tense" filming of the finale episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" — which included a rumor about Joe and Melissa's marriage — the couple decided not to attend so the event would be drama-free.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," a source told People on August 7 about Giudice's brother not attending her wedding. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs." The insider hinted at Giudice's cousins, Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri, not being at the wedding, either, adding, "It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding, but that's the choice Teresa made."

Although the Gorga's wanted to move on from the family drama, they did make jabs at Giudice and Ruelas on Instagram. "Blood doesn't make you family," Joe captioned his Instagram Story the night before the wedding (via E! News), posting a photo of him with friends and other family members. And the subtle hints at the feud didn't stop there.