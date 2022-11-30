Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Praises Joe Gorga Despite Ongoing Feud

Luis "Louie" Ruelas had really nice things to say about Teresa Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga. In an exclusive preview of the "Namaste B$tches" podcast for Page Six from November 30, 2022, Ruelas praised his brother-in-law. "I met Joe through coincidence with Teresa and it was very humbling and settling," Ruelas said. "The first moment I met Joe, I would even say both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation."

Ruelas said that Gorga had an easy, relaxed presence that meant both men could relax with each other. "Talked about my work as a man, working through s—t and all that stuff, like, you just like open up to him," Ruelas went on. "Joe's the kind of guy you can do that to, or with." Ruelas added, speaking directly to his wife, "Joe at the core, really, your brother, honestly, at the core ... your brother really is ... a good human being."

Giudice has been feuding with Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, after major drama went down during the finale of season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," per the Daily Mail. Giudice alleged that Melissa had a liaison with Nick Barrotta. The allegations caused a huge rift between everyone and the Gorgas ended up missing Giudice's wedding to Ruelas.