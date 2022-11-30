Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Praises Joe Gorga Despite Ongoing Feud
Teresa Giudice met Luis "Louis" Ruelas in the summer of 2020 following her very public split from Joe Giudice. The two were spotted on dates and became official on social media. Ruelas even met Giudice's ex-husband on a group vacation in the Bahamas, per People, for the sake of Giudice's four daughters. He even made his debut on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in May 2021. For her part, Giudice also met Ruelas' ex-wife and said that she's really nice, so it looks like the past and present are melding nicely for these two.
The duo got engaged in Greece in October 2021 and, at last, the two tied the knot in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in August 2022, with Giudice sporting some very large hair. Now that Giudice and Ruelas are officially together, the couple have navigated some more complicated issues as well, namely her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. While Ruelas is obviously on his wife's side, he's trying to bring an olive branch to the situation.
Luis Ruelas says that Joe Gorga is 'a good human being'
Luis "Louie" Ruelas had really nice things to say about Teresa Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga. In an exclusive preview of the "Namaste B$tches" podcast for Page Six from November 30, 2022, Ruelas praised his brother-in-law. "I met Joe through coincidence with Teresa and it was very humbling and settling," Ruelas said. "The first moment I met Joe, I would even say both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation."
Ruelas said that Gorga had an easy, relaxed presence that meant both men could relax with each other. "Talked about my work as a man, working through s—t and all that stuff, like, you just like open up to him," Ruelas went on. "Joe's the kind of guy you can do that to, or with." Ruelas added, speaking directly to his wife, "Joe at the core, really, your brother, honestly, at the core ... your brother really is ... a good human being."
Giudice has been feuding with Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, after major drama went down during the finale of season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," per the Daily Mail. Giudice alleged that Melissa had a liaison with Nick Barrotta. The allegations caused a huge rift between everyone and the Gorgas ended up missing Giudice's wedding to Ruelas.