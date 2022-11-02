Teresa Giudice Unpacks Her Relationship With Luis Ruelas' Ex-Wife

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas recently tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in New Jersey after dating for nearly two years, as reported by Page Six. Teresa began her romantic relationship with Ruelas shortly after officially finalizing her divorce from Joe Giudice in September 2020, according to People. After dating for about six months, Ruelas met Joe Giudice in person for the first time in the Bahamas, per Page Six. Prior to Teresa's worlds colliding, the reality star teased Ruelas was interested in meeting Joe during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen back in April 2021.

"They've talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," Giudice told Cohen, reports Page Six. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything."

Ruelas and Joe appear to have maintained a respectful bond ever since. In fact, Ruelas even called Teresa's ex-husband on the day of their wedding. He explained, via Us Weekly, "[I] called him to let him know that, you know, I'm committed to his daughters and committed to Teresa." And while the men in Teresa's life get along well, the "RHONJ" star hasn't shared much about her relationship with Ruelas' ex-wife until recently.