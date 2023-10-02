What We Know About Ice Spice's Parents (& Their Divorce)

Chances are you've probably had the song "Boys a Liar Pt.2" stuck in your head all summer long. Although she was just a feature on the track, Ice Spice has become rap's new it girl with her unique rap verses that will have you singing at the top of your lungs. The famous rapper seemingly had overnight success as many have become fans of Ice Spice, but it wouldn't have come without the support of her parents.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, was born on January 1, 2000, to her parents, Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston. The rapper is the oldest of five siblings, all of whom she is very close to. As the rapper's career has taken off, she has admitted that her relationship with her family has become more distant, even if that's not her choice. She told Apple Music, "It's sad cause they'll blame you and be like, 'Oh, we're distant now or whatever,' and it's like I don't mean to be, it's just like I can't be in another country and be as close to you."

Still, there's no denying that Ice Spice loves her parents and siblings, and as she becomes even more famous, her fans, called Munchkins, are curious about the rapper's personal life. And we're here to fill you in on who Ice Spice's parents are and dive into their split.