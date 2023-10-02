What We Know About Ice Spice's Parents (& Their Divorce)
Chances are you've probably had the song "Boys a Liar Pt.2" stuck in your head all summer long. Although she was just a feature on the track, Ice Spice has become rap's new it girl with her unique rap verses that will have you singing at the top of your lungs. The famous rapper seemingly had overnight success as many have become fans of Ice Spice, but it wouldn't have come without the support of her parents.
Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, was born on January 1, 2000, to her parents, Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston. The rapper is the oldest of five siblings, all of whom she is very close to. As the rapper's career has taken off, she has admitted that her relationship with her family has become more distant, even if that's not her choice. She told Apple Music, "It's sad cause they'll blame you and be like, 'Oh, we're distant now or whatever,' and it's like I don't mean to be, it's just like I can't be in another country and be as close to you."
Still, there's no denying that Ice Spice loves her parents and siblings, and as she becomes even more famous, her fans, called Munchkins, are curious about the rapper's personal life. And we're here to fill you in on who Ice Spice's parents are and dive into their split.
Ice Spice parents split when she was young
Little is known about Ice Spice's parents, Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston. But, in July 2022, the "Barbie World" rapper opened up a bit about her childhood and her parents' love story to Audiomack. Almanzar and Gaston took a Big Mac and a side of romance the first time they met. Ice Spice revealed her parents met at a McDonald's in the Bronx; her mom was seventeen at the time. It's unclear what year they met, but in 2000, they welcomed the young rapper.
Almanzar and Gaston called it quits two years after they gave birth to Ice Spice. The reason for the split is still unknown, but it seems the two remained amicable. During an interview with Apple Music, the "Princess Diana" rapper revealed her mom and dad lived on the same block following their split. She shared, "Fordham and Davidson, where I grew up, both sides of my family — my mom and my dad — are from Davidson specifically like me, my dad, and my grandma on that side...and then my abuela and my mom was down the block but on the same block which is mad funny." After her parents split, Ice Spice would go back and forth from her mom's home to her dad's, according to The Cut. While the rapper hasn't revealed much about her parent's personal life, it seems she is still close to them from the details she has shared.
Ice Spice parent's have supported her career
Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston may not have seen eye to eye in their relationship, but there is one thing they can agree on: They will always love and support their daughter, Ice Spice. In fact, the "Boys a Liar Pt.2" rapper's career was inspired by her dad, who was an underground rapper, according to Paper Magazine. She shared, "He definitely inspired me to want to record. I remember being in the studio with him. I was a toddler ... Of course, not every detail, but small things like that being shown to you at such a young age make an impression on you."
Ice Spice "subconsciously" thinks that she became an artist because of her dad. She shared, "He's a music lover himself. He's a true hip-hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He's always educating me on hip-hop and s**t like that." While her father may have helped inspire the rapper's career, her mom has been by her side through it all.
In October 2022, Ice Spice recalled her mom supporting her as a toddler, per Billboard. Almanzar had sent a video of the rapper singing at just four years old. From four to 23 years old, Ice Spice's mom has been her number-one fan. She had posted a video to her Instagram that went viral in August 2023 of her lip-syncing to her daughter's track, "Deli." No matter what her parents have been through, they will always back their daughter.