The Reason Charlie Sheen Refuses To Compete On Dancing With The Stars

At the height of his career, Charlie Sheen was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Riding high on the success of his hit show "Two and a Half Men," Sheen was once the highest-paid actor on television, earning an eye-popping $1.8 million per episode for his final season of the hit CBS sitcom and scoring a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for his seven-figure salary.

But Sheen fell hard. Following a string of bad career decisions and other wild moments, he was fired from his TV show and later claimed to be "blacklisted" in Hollywood, according to The New York Daily News. There was a time when even reality TV producers wouldn't touch him. In 2011, a "Dancing With the Stars" insider told TV Line that, despite a history of casting controversial contestants, Sheen was not on their radar. "I'm not sure we would want to encourage his behavior," the source said at the time.

Sheen ultimately rehabbed his personal life and acting career, so when "Dancing With the Stars" did come calling in 2019, the actor almost signed on the dotted line. But in the end, he walked away from the celebrity ballroom competition — and he had a good reason why.