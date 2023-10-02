The Canceled Sitcom Hallmark Star Chloe Bridges Got Her Career Start On

Early in her career, actor Chloe Bridges appeared in a sitcom featuring a well-known male lead. Bridges revealed in a 2022 interview with PhotoBook that she began acting when she was 11 years old, and she started her professional acting career at 12. The performer described how collaborating with castmates made her interest in acting grow. "Once I was acting, I was drawn to it because I've always been a quiet kid: the type who only talks once you talk to them first," Bridges said. "With acting, the words are already there, and you get to just use them to connect with people. I liked the natural human connection and camaraderie of working with a scene partner."

Over the years, Bridges has scored roles in projects like "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam," "90210," "The Carrie Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars," "Daytime Divas," and more. In 2014, Bridges shared with AfterBuzz TV that her first-ever acting gig in Los Angeles was a role in an unaired AT&T commercial, and she later scored a part in the pilot of the sitcom "The Comeback." However, Bridges' big break was a role in a sitcom centered around actor Freddie Prinze Jr.