The Canceled Sitcom Hallmark Star Chloe Bridges Got Her Career Start On
Early in her career, actor Chloe Bridges appeared in a sitcom featuring a well-known male lead. Bridges revealed in a 2022 interview with PhotoBook that she began acting when she was 11 years old, and she started her professional acting career at 12. The performer described how collaborating with castmates made her interest in acting grow. "Once I was acting, I was drawn to it because I've always been a quiet kid: the type who only talks once you talk to them first," Bridges said. "With acting, the words are already there, and you get to just use them to connect with people. I liked the natural human connection and camaraderie of working with a scene partner."
Over the years, Bridges has scored roles in projects like "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam," "90210," "The Carrie Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars," "Daytime Divas," and more. In 2014, Bridges shared with AfterBuzz TV that her first-ever acting gig in Los Angeles was a role in an unaired AT&T commercial, and she later scored a part in the pilot of the sitcom "The Comeback." However, Bridges' big break was a role in a sitcom centered around actor Freddie Prinze Jr.
Chloe Bridges was on the sitcom Freddie as a child actor
Hallmark star Chloe Bridges was once cast in a show alongside its lead, Freddie Prinze Jr. As stated on the Hallmark Channel site, Bridges got the part of Zoey in the ABC sitcom named after Prinze Jr., "Freddie," when she was a kid actor. This was Bridges' first big part, for which she portrayed the niece of Prinze Jr.'s character from 2005 to 2006. Per The Spokesman-Review, the series sought inspiration from Prinze Jr.'s own life. This includes how his character was "surrounded by women," as Prinze Jr. told the news outlet he was raised by members of the opposite sex. For the role, he starred as a chef who lives in Chicago with several female family members: his grandmother, his niece, his divorced sister, and his widowed sister-in-law.
At the time of the show's airing, Bridges went by the name Chloe Suazo. During a 2005 interview with HoumaToday, Bridges' father, Dr. Herminio Suazo, described Bridges as "so bright and very smart" and said he takes "every opportunity to brag" about her achievements in Hollywood. The Sun Sentinel praised Bridges' performance in a 2005 write-up, noting that she possessed "a natural, believable kiddishness as [Zoey]." Following this project, things have continued to take off for Bridges.
Chloe Bridges is now married to a fellow Hollywood star
Chloe Bridges is thriving personally and professionally. In regards to her life off-screen, People reported that Bridges began dating "Pitch Perfect" star Adam Devine after their initial meeting in 2014. The two first encountered each other when they both starred in the 2015 horror-comedy film "The Final Girls." They've both gone on to be featured in the films "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" and "Game Over, Man!" Per Vogue, Bridges and Devine tied the knot in a December 2021 Cabos San Lucas ceremony in front of around 90 attendees. "I felt so present and so surrounded by love," Bridges said of the big day.
One of Bridges' most recent projects is starring in the comedy series "Maggie," which follows the life of a young psychic woman. While chatting with Hello! in 2022, Bridges touched upon the positive theme of the show. "I think it's really about maintaining hope, even when it seems like nothing's gonna work out or that everything is in shambles," Bridges said. The "Love, for Real" star then mentioned continued success in her career and family life when asked what she sees in her own future. "I mean, I hope I get to keep working, and I hope I build a fun, loving family and... I don't know — good things I hope," Bridges said.