Below Deck: The Wild Rumors About Kate Chastain's Son's Real Father

Kate Chastain and Ben Robinson's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs while appearing on "Below Deck" together. Fans know that chefs are notoriously hot-headed, but combined with Chastain's sharp tongue, often led to many tense moments in the galley. Still, the two reality stars remained friends over the years, and Chastain even revealed that they had hooked up in between seasons during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via Us Weekly).

Chastain and Robinson fueled speculation that he was the father when they posed together in April. "Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day... But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be," the chef wrote while comparing his flat stomach to Chastain's bigger one. When the former yachtie revealed her first baby pic of baby Sullivan Cay on Instagram, fans couldn't help noticing he looked like Robinson. "There is no test result in this world that could convince me that isn't Ben's child," someone commented. "Why does he look like chef Ben?!?!" another asked. Chastain must have known the rumor mill would keep going if she didn't address it, and she finally tried shutting it down in her own cheeky way.