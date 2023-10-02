What We Know About Donna Mills' Adopted Daughter Chloe

"Knots Landing" star Donna Mills famously left Hollywood to become a mother to adopted daughter Chloe Mills, according to her 2022 interview with People. Although Donna was at the height of her career, she decided to leave it behind and fill a childless void in her life. "I was very concentrated on my career, but at a certain point, I realized there was something missing — it was a child," shared Donna. "So I went after it. I adopted her when she was four days old." Donna, as she noted, was in her mid-50s at the time, and received pushback from people who felt she was too old for a baby. "I never felt that," continued Donna. "I never felt older than the other mothers who were probably in their 20s."

Donna's life did change drastically over the next 18 years, as she prioritized being a full-time mother to Chloe over her acting career. As of 2023, Chloe is 29 years old. Donna, who never had any biological children, adopted her as an infant. But she would've adopted Chloe even if she had had her own kids, according to her Lifetime TV interview. "At that point, I hadn't had my own child, and I decided that I wanted to be a mother," said Donna in 2020. Then came her intense baby fever. "I started being really jealous of anyone who had a little kid running up, grabbing them, and calling them mommy," added Donna.

Here's what we know about the girl who completely changed Donna's life.