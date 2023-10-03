Here's What Lara Trump Looks Like Without Makeup

Donald Trump spewed 30,573 falsehoods during his presidency, per the Washington Post. And the Trump children have been caught in more lies than their father has golf balls. So, the family's no stranger to bare-faced fibs. Still, the Trumps weren't known for their bare-faced Instagram posts until Eric Trump's wife, Lara Yunaska Trump, threw caution to the wind and started showing the world what she looks like without makeup.

It's a bold move for somebody from a family whose members refuse to reveal their authentic selves, choosing instead to project what they think people should see and believe, no matter how fantastical. For example, Donald's recent claims about his height and weight didn't fool anyone. On his jailhouse booking records, the former POTUS alleged he's 6'3" and 215 pounds, which places him in the same ballpark as Tom Brady at 6'4" and 225 pounds, per Sportskeeda. Enough said. And let's not even go there regarding the truth about Donald's hair. Although that would be a picture worth a million words — and dollars.

Eric also isn't renowned for his commitment to transparency. He's better known for his backward baseball caps and love of grifting. Donald Trump Jr. is famed for spreading misinformation and lying through his capped teeth. Meanwhile, a Vanity Fair reporter told the New York Times that Ivanka Trump has created a totally fake image of herself. As for Melania Trump, she really doesn't care, do U? So, what's the happs with Lara suddenly laying herself bare?