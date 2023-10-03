The Tragic Truth About Anitta

Her intoxicating dance moves, rhythmic funk beats, and Latin flair have put a spell on us all. We're talking about Anitta — obviously – and if you don't know her, she's on a mission to change that. The Brazilian beauty (real name Larissa de Macedo Machado), is a global superstar, setting records in the music industry that no artist in South America has ever achieved. Just over a decade ago, the singer was singing into a deodorant can, with dreams of Met galas and VMA stages a distant reality. The cheeky clip landed her a record deal, however, and "The Girl From Rio" was born.

The singer has incorporated funk music into mainstream pop culture in her own way. She's shattered the stereotypes associated with the genre, which was born out of the poorer neighborhoods in Brazil, or "favelas." Despite people associating the music with gang culture and violence, Anitta says the people of Brazil are simply singing their truth. "If you want to change funk or what is being talked about or the way it enters society, then you have to change the root, the educational issues, the issues that make up funk," she admitted to BBC Brasil.

Anitta embraces her humble roots, having grown up in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro herself. Her odds of stardom were slim to none, but she clawed her way to the top to overcome every prejudice stacked against her. The reality of the artist's rags-to-riches story is grittier than many realize, however, and we're breaking down some tragic details about Anitta.