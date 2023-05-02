Met Gala 2023: Solo Stars Welcome A Drama-Free Red Carpet (& We're Here For It)

Judging by last night's Met Gala appearances, the biggest names in fashion, entertainment, and beauty want you to know that they're nobody's arm candy. As you'd expect from fashion's biggest night, stars will often prep for months beforehand (though Twitter doesn't always think those extra dress fittings equate to an on-point outfit)! This year's theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" was no exception. There were seemingly endless interpretations of the iconic designer's style, ranging from Cara Delevigne's literal take on Mr. Lagerfeld to whatever statement Lil Nas X was trying to make on the red carpet. But the real star of the show (even more so than the "Montero" singer's bare butt) were all the single ladies.

Both coming off highly-publicized splits, Kim Kardashian and Gisele Bündchen wowed without famous exes by their side. Beyond shapewear and pearls, Kardashian's solo red carpet was a rare opportunity for her to shine all by herself. Kanye, who? Pete Davidson, who? For once, we got to focus on what the reality star brings to the carpet, rather than who she's hanging onto. As for Bündchen, her feathered cape gave Victoria's Secret Angel circa 2005, but that's not why we're happy to see her. After sixteen years of playing second fiddle to her Super Bowl-winning husband, the spotlight's back solely on the model and her mega-watt smile. These ladies are an ad for forty, flirty, and thriving, and the red carpet has never looked better than when it's drama-free.