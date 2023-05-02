Body Language Expert: Kim And Pete Can't Hide They're Still Smitten At 2023 Met Gala - Exclusive
For a woman who was supposedly in Met Gala exile, Kim Kardashian obviously had a lot to prove at 2023's event. And she definitely succeeded! The reality mogul wore a monochromatic dress, draped in luxurious pearls. According to her Instagram, Kardashian wore Schiaparelli. "Strands upon strands of pearls for Karl," read the brand's Instagram caption. "@kimkardashian in custom @schiaparelli Haute Couture by @danielroseberry." Schiaparelli's caption revealed that her dress included "over 16,000 crystals and more than 50,000 freshwater pearls." Yeah, sounds like some Kardashian-level glam. Kardashian's hair was styled in a prom-worthy updo offset by curly tendrils, a fitting choice given the recent '90s resurgence.
But what good is a killer look if your very recent ex isn't there to witness it? Fortunately, Kardashian crossed paths with Pete Davidson, who accompanied her to the 2022 Met Gala. Since their breakup, which occurred in August 2022,the exes have maintained a casual friendship. However their interaction at the Met Gala has onlookers wondering if there's any lingering feelings floating between them. To get better insight into their possible dynamic, Nicki Swift spoke with Jess Ponce III — Body Language Expert, Communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E."
Kim and Pete's flame still burns hot
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are totally still into each other, according to Jess Ponce III — Body Language Expert and Communication coach. "Some couples, even if they part ways, have a connection that is undeniable. This is the case with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian," Ponce III exclusively shared with Nicki Swift. "We saw the couple last night at the Met Gala in an informal, friendly conversation with Usher." Ponce III continued, "Pete has this wonderful boyish and playful quality that seems to soften Kim, who otherwise is all business. You can see in her eyes, her body positioning which leans into him, and her soft, gentle movements that she is drawn to him."
Apparently, Davidson's "giddy nature" is attractive to Kardashian. "Everything about her says, he's fun and I like that," Ponce III added. "His boyish smile is magnetic, especially with her. He seems to have this very excited energy in her presence. What some may consider a goofiness, really is Pete being drawn to her as well. He's like a high school boy with a crush."
Ugh, just get back together already! Unfortunately, this outcome is unlikely to happen anytime soon. While Kardashian doesn't appear to be (publicly) dating anyone right now, Davidson has definitely been dating around since splitting from Kardashian. The former "SNL" star is currently in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, per Page Six.