Body Language Expert: Kim And Pete Can't Hide They're Still Smitten At 2023 Met Gala - Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are totally still into each other, according to Jess Ponce III — Body Language Expert and Communication coach. "Some couples, even if they part ways, have a connection that is undeniable. This is the case with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian," Ponce III exclusively shared with Nicki Swift. "We saw the couple last night at the Met Gala in an informal, friendly conversation with Usher." Ponce III continued, "Pete has this wonderful boyish and playful quality that seems to soften Kim, who otherwise is all business. You can see in her eyes, her body positioning which leans into him, and her soft, gentle movements that she is drawn to him."

Apparently, Davidson's "giddy nature" is attractive to Kardashian. "Everything about her says, he's fun and I like that," Ponce III added. "‌His boyish smile is magnetic, especially with her. He seems to have this very excited energy in her presence. What some may consider a goofiness, really is Pete being drawn to her as well. He's like a high school boy with a crush."

Ugh, just get back together already! Unfortunately, this outcome is unlikely to happen anytime soon. While Kardashian doesn't appear to be (publicly) dating anyone right now, Davidson has definitely been dating around since splitting from Kardashian. The former "SNL" star is currently in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, per Page Six.