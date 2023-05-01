Gisele Bündchen Shines Solo At 2023 Met Gala Post-Divorce (Bye, Tom!)

Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala look proves she doesn't need Tom Brady to demand attention!

It's safe to say that Bündchen's year probably didn't start on the highest note. The model's 13-year marriage to NFL star, Tom Brady concluded at the close of 2022 (October to be exact). And though the couple finalized their divorce at record speed (especially for Hollywood's standards) and without much public drama, it still couldn't have been easy to endure. In recent months, both Bündchen and Brady, have carefully chosen their words when speaking out about their divorce, likely in an effort to keep things cordial.

Brady, in fact, has expressed regret over the divorce, subtly implying this wasn't how he wanted things to turn out. Bündchen, too, has spoken out, denying rumors Brady's football career led to their divorce. Either way, what's done is done, unless they decide to reconcile in the future. Right now, that seems unlikely, given that Brady has reportedly started dating again, per Page Six. But if you thought that Bündchen was sitting at home, crying her eyes out, think again! The Brazilian model has stepped out at the Met Gala and reminded the world why she's one of the wealthiest models to ever walk a runway.