Gisele Bündchen Shines Solo At 2023 Met Gala Post-Divorce (Bye, Tom!)
Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala look proves she doesn't need Tom Brady to demand attention!
It's safe to say that Bündchen's year probably didn't start on the highest note. The model's 13-year marriage to NFL star, Tom Brady concluded at the close of 2022 (October to be exact). And though the couple finalized their divorce at record speed (especially for Hollywood's standards) and without much public drama, it still couldn't have been easy to endure. In recent months, both Bündchen and Brady, have carefully chosen their words when speaking out about their divorce, likely in an effort to keep things cordial.
Brady, in fact, has expressed regret over the divorce, subtly implying this wasn't how he wanted things to turn out. Bündchen, too, has spoken out, denying rumors Brady's football career led to their divorce. Either way, what's done is done, unless they decide to reconcile in the future. Right now, that seems unlikely, given that Brady has reportedly started dating again, per Page Six. But if you thought that Bündchen was sitting at home, crying her eyes out, think again! The Brazilian model has stepped out at the Met Gala and reminded the world why she's one of the wealthiest models to ever walk a runway.
Gisele Bündchen sports an angelic silhouette at the Met Gala
Eat your heart out, Tom Brady! Giselle Bündchen returned to the Met Gala for the first time in several years and her invite was definitely not wasted. The model easily fell in line with the theme, which is influenced by Karl Lagerfeld's career in fashion. Bündchen donned an all-white, curve-hugging gown, and the sheer base of the dress was overlayed with vertical white stripes. However, the true star of the look was the feathered cape, which seemed to model after the angel wings Bündchen often sported as a Victoria's Secret model.
According to TMZ, Bündchen pulled the dress from Chanel's archives — the iconic fashion house Lagerfeld ran for nearly 40 years.And while Bündchen's solo arrival definitely demanded attention, the publication notes that this isn't her first time rocking the red carpet alone. Her last solo Met Gala occurred in 2006.
Judging from social media, Bündchen should've ditched her arm candy years ago. "That divorce glow. She glowing like a 1000-watt light bulb lol" tweeted one fan. "She looks so happy without Tom," wrote another. Meanwhile, another fan tweeted: "If I was Tom [Brady] I would be crying so much rn." And while it's impossible to know just how Brady is taking Bündchen's divorce glow-up, it's clear that she's thriving. And that's all that matters!