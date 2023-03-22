Gisele Bündchen Denies Giving Tom Brady Divorce Ultimatum Over His NFL Career

Forget what you heard. Gisele Bündchen did not give Tom Brady an ultimatum regarding his football career. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Bündchen compared the widely-believed theory that Brady's career caused her to end their union, "the craziest thing I've ever heard." She continued, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bündchen doubled down on her assertion that Brady's career decision impacted their divorce. "Wow, people really made it about that," said the mom-of-two. "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white." Since divorcing, both Brady and Bündchen appear to be coping with things as respectfully as possible. However, Bündchen, who's been rumored to have already moved on, did deny any romantic attachment to Joaquim Valente and Jeffrey Soffer. Meanwhile, Brady, may not be dating anyone either. "He never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced," shared a source with Page Six. "He didn't want a divorce." They continued, "No, he isn't formally dating anyone right now. His friends want to set him up, but he's all about the kids."