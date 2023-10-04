The Red Flag Cindy Crawford Admits To In Her Marriage With Richard Gere

In the '80s, Cindy Crawford was on her way to becoming one of the top supermodels in the world, while Richard Gere had already established himself as a sexy, brooding actor. It would seem natural that they were drawn to each other when they first met in 1988 through their mutual friend and famed photographer Herb Ritts. At the time, Crawford was in her early 20s, with Gere being 17 years her senior.

While their relationship was glamorous and full of red carpet events, their wedding was anything but. The two eloped in 1991 to Las Vegas with Crawford wearing a navy suit and a ring made out of foil. "Richard [Gere] and I had been dating for several years and at one point I was like, 'Are we doing this or what?' And he said, 'Let's go to Vegas tonight.' It wasn't the wedding I dreamed of," the model admitted (via Yahoo!).

Their whirlwind marriage was short-lived and in 1994, they announced their separation. "This personal and painful decision was made between us in July," the couple said in a joint statement, per the Tampa Bay Times. They added that they were "trying to work things out" but the two divorced in 1995. Since then, the "House of Style" host has remained mostly quiet about her relationship with Gere, but she has opened up about how their age difference played a factor in their split.