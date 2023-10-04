Kendall Vs. Kylie: Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts About Which Jenner Has The Best Style
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's style couldn't be more different.
Kendall is a high-fashion model whose style at any given moment is partially influenced by which designer is paying her gobs of cash to promote their latest offerings. 2023 Kendall is in especially high demand, as everyone from Gucci to Schiaparelli to Victoria Beckham acquired her talents for their fashion shows and campaigns. In her personal time, however, Kendall opts for much more comfortable, streetwear looks that make sense, given her often-touted tomboy past. "I was a huge tomboy," Kendall revealed during a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I had a phase where I wore boys' clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I've always connected with guys more."
Kylie, on the other hand, has always dressed on the other end of the glam spectrum. Over the past few years, Kylie has flaunted her killer curves in bodycon dresses, like the gorgeous looks she picked for her 25th birthday, per Seventeen. In 2015, Kendall pointed out their different aesthetics. "[Kylie] can wear a full-blown gown to lunch," shared Kendall with Harper's Bazaar. "I like a whole Saint Laurent look. I'd call it cool," she added. However, Kylie appears to be in the middle of a fashion renaissance as of late. The youngest Jenner sister has toned down some of her more sultry looks to embrace a chicer version of luxury, according to Page Six.
But which Jenner sister has the best style?
Kylie Jenner reigns supreme
To get an idea of which Jenner sister is the ultimate style queen, Nicki Swift conducted a Facebook survey that saw Kylie and Kendall Jenner's style go head-to-head. Well, it looks like Kylie Jenner has secured even more bragging rights outside of being the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner squad to become a billionaire. The majority of Nicki Swift's followers are undeniably #TeamKylie. However, Kendall did garner a few of the votes — just not enough to knock Kylie from the top spot. Of course, a few comments crowned both sisters as fashionistas, but hey, fashion is subjective! Still, there can only be one winner: in this case, that's Kylie.
By the way, Kendall isn't the only Jenner sister who's been having a great fashion year. Although Kylie may not be a runway model, she still made her presence known during Paris Fashion Week, which started on September 25 and ran through October 3. One of her most dazzling looks arrived on September 29, when she attended the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show. According to People, Kylie wore a glitzy, hip-hugging Schiaparelli dress that left little to the imagination. Paired with her long voluminous curls and deep side part, Kylie was definitely oozing that old Hollywood aesthetic that celebs love these days.
Yeah, it's easy to see why readers love Kylie's style.