Kendall Vs. Kylie: Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts About Which Jenner Has The Best Style

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's style couldn't be more different.

Kendall is a high-fashion model whose style at any given moment is partially influenced by which designer is paying her gobs of cash to promote their latest offerings. 2023 Kendall is in especially high demand, as everyone from Gucci to Schiaparelli to Victoria Beckham acquired her talents for their fashion shows and campaigns. In her personal time, however, Kendall opts for much more comfortable, streetwear looks that make sense, given her often-touted tomboy past. "I was a huge tomboy," Kendall revealed during a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I had a phase where I wore boys' clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I've always connected with guys more."

Kylie, on the other hand, has always dressed on the other end of the glam spectrum. Over the past few years, Kylie has flaunted her killer curves in bodycon dresses, like the gorgeous looks she picked for her 25th birthday, per Seventeen. In 2015, Kendall pointed out their different aesthetics. "[Kylie] can wear a full-blown gown to lunch," shared Kendall with Harper's Bazaar. "I like a whole Saint Laurent look. I'd call it cool," she added. However, Kylie appears to be in the middle of a fashion renaissance as of late. The youngest Jenner sister has toned down some of her more sultry looks to embrace a chicer version of luxury, according to Page Six.

But which Jenner sister has the best style?