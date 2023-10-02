Everything That Happened The Night Tupac Was Murdered

Tupac Shakur was and still is one of the greatest rappers to have ever existed. Unfortunately, the musician's life was cut short after he was tragically murdered in 1996. Shakur was at the height of his fame when he died that fatal night in September. He began taking his music career seriously at 17 years old in the late '80s, per Biography. Before he was killed, he released four albums with major hits. His last album, "All Eyez on Me," was released just a couple of months before he died and included hit tracks like "California Love" and "How Do U Want It." Shakur was undeniably talented, but that didn't mean he didn't have people who were rooting against him.

In 1994, two years before his death, Shakur was robbed and shot five times in a hotel lobby in Manhattan, per Fox 5. The rapper recovered from the extensive injuries but openly accused fellow rapper, the Notorious B.I.G. and his entourage of being behind the shooting. This led to one of the biggest feuds in the music industry, causing an East Coast versus West Coast rivalry. This rivalry was said to be the reason both rappers were eventually killed.

Shakur's death has held a lot of mystery behind it, and in 2023, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was charged with the murder of the famed rapper, per AP News. Despite a suspect being charged, there is still plenty to unpack behind the night of Shakur's murder.