How The Las Vegas Police Arrested A Suspect For Tupac's Murder 27 Years Later

A suspect has been charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Nearly a week after being shot multiple times while riding in an SUV, Shakur died from his gunshot wounds on September 13, 1996. The Grammy-nominated rapper and actor was only 25 at the time. Given the public feud that Tupac shared with fellow rapper Biggie Smalls, his untimely death led to widespread interest and conspiracy theories concerning the potential killer. Over the years, fans and hip hop enthusiasts have pointed the finger towards fellow artists such as Smalls, who was also murdered six months later in an eerily similar fashion.

More substantial claims have also been made. In 2014, Chris Carroll, the first cop to arrive at Shakur's crime scene, gave an unflattering account of the rapper's demeanor after he attempted to get information about his shooter. "He looked at me, and he took a breath to get the words out, and he opened his mouth," alleged Carroll (via Rolling Stone). "And then the words came out: 'F*** you.'" Later, Carroll revealed that he'd shared the story, partially, because he didn't think Shakur's murder would ever make it to trial. However, he was shortsighted. In September 2023, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the suspect believed to have been involved in Shakur's murder was arrested. These are the events that led to his arrest — 27 years later.