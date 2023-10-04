Is HGTV's House Hunters Staged?

The couples on "House Hunters" may be real, but the documentation of their home-buying process is definitely fictional. According to Elizabeth Newcamp, who has twice appeared on "House Hunters" and "House Hunters International," HGTV took plenty of liberties when constructing their storyline. "The first thing you need to know is that in neither episode of 'House Hunters' were Jeff and I actually ... house hunting," wrote Newcamp for Slate in 2019. "One time we'd already closed on the house we 'chose' in the episode; the other time we'd already lived in our house for a year." Newcamp recounted other staged aspects of the production, including enlisting their friend to pose as their "relocation expert." They also exaggerated their disagreements over different house styles.

Newcamp's experience is nearly identical to most other couples, including an anonymous person who spoke with House Beautiful. While the Insider's episode never completed filming due to work obligations, they made it far enough into the process to spill some super interesting tea. Although this person had already bought their home, the producers were okay with dramatizing the process by having the homeowner pretend to scout other properties. "They were like, 'Yeah, that's no problem," shared the homeowner. "We're going to find two other homes, and then just we'll record you looking at all of them as if it was your first time seeing all these places, including the home that you live in.'"