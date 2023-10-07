Who Is Zach Wilson's TikTok Star Girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has opened up about his current dating status. In case you need a refresher, Wilson was drafted by the pro team in 2021, becoming the second overall selection and one of the NFL's most sought-after bachelors. Regarding his personal life, Page Six reported that Wilson was previously in a relationship with Abbey Gile, whom he started seeing in high school and split from in 2022.

After this breakup, it became public that Wilson had a new significant other in June 2022, as the New York Post reported that he was seen attending a New York Yankees game with "a mystery blonde" who has since been identified as Nicolette Dellanno. During a June 2023 chat with Deseret News, Wilson said that he and Dellanno had been in a relationship for about a year. Dellanno has over 240,000 followers on TikTok, where she's shared clips of clothing try-ons, dance sessions with friends, and more. In addition to her social media presence, Dellanno maintains a career in the world of fashion.