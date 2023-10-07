Who Is Zach Wilson's TikTok Star Girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has opened up about his current dating status. In case you need a refresher, Wilson was drafted by the pro team in 2021, becoming the second overall selection and one of the NFL's most sought-after bachelors. Regarding his personal life, Page Six reported that Wilson was previously in a relationship with Abbey Gile, whom he started seeing in high school and split from in 2022.
After this breakup, it became public that Wilson had a new significant other in June 2022, as the New York Post reported that he was seen attending a New York Yankees game with "a mystery blonde" who has since been identified as Nicolette Dellanno. During a June 2023 chat with Deseret News, Wilson said that he and Dellanno had been in a relationship for about a year. Dellanno has over 240,000 followers on TikTok, where she's shared clips of clothing try-ons, dance sessions with friends, and more. In addition to her social media presence, Dellanno maintains a career in the world of fashion.
Nicolette Dellanno is an influencer, model, and designer
Zach Wilson's partner, Nicolette Dellanno, is a fashion industry professional from the East Coast. According to her Instagram bio, Dellanno is based in New Jersey. People wrote that Dellanno modeled and danced competitively during her childhood and is a 2020 graduate of the Garden State's Red Bank Catholic High School. Following her high school years, Dellanno was a student and Alpha Phi sorority member at James Madison University.
Wilson revealed in his 2023 Deseret News interview that Dellanno is now an accomplished New York City dress designer. "She used to do some TikTok stuff for fun, but she is actually one of the top designers at this company called Morgan & Co.," Wilson said of Dellanno. "They make dresses, like mother of the bride, and prom dresses. So she works in New York City, and she gets to design dresses every day, which is a pretty cool gig." The news outlet also stated that Dellanno is a model in addition to working as an influencer. On the Morgan & Co. website, Dellanno can be seen modeling some of the brand's stunning dresses and gowns. In recent months, Dellanno has shared her summer memories with Wilson on social media.
Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno have traveled together
Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno have had an eventful summer. On a few recent occasions, Dellanno has displayed memorable times with Wilson by her side. The love birds were photographed together in May 2023 when they and their friends visited Lake Powell, and Dellanno showed the pictures on Instagram. Dellanno penned the caption, "fun things." Many followers then left their approving comments, "GORG couple!" one person wrote. Another chimed in, calling the pair "soooo cute."
One month later, Dellanno and the NFL athlete appeared in snapshots from a vacation during which the two "had a blast," Dellanno wrote on Instagram. In July 2023, Dellanno posted numerous photos on social media featuring highlights from July 2023, including one group image of herself, Wilson, and several of their friends posing. Additionally, when Wilson celebrated his birthday in August 2023, Dellano gave her beau a sweet shoutout on her Instagram Story. "Happy 24th birthday to my best friend," Dellanno said, per The Spun, before writing to Wilson, "I love you."