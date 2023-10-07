Johnny Manziel And His Ex Colleen Crowley Had A Tumultuous Romance

As he rose through the ranks in the NFL, Johnny Manziel, who was once poised to be one of the league's leading quarterbacks, found himself riddled with one too many controversies, including one with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. Manziel's antics first sparked concern after TMZ shared controversial photos of him partying in July 2014, just two months after he was drafted into the NFL by the Cleveland Browns. Manziel continued to garner attention as his party-hard lifestyle continued to make headlines. Unsurprisingly, he was released by the Browns after two scandalous seasons — and time was called on his NFL career.

But while Manziel's party days are well behind him, his personal life has kept him in the news. In 2018, the former NFL star tied the knot with Bre Tiesi in an intimate California ceremony. Sadly, a year later, Tiesi and Manziel announced their split. "This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us, and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time," Manziel said in a statement to TMZ Sports. Manziel has since moved on with model Kenzie Werner, with whom he went public in April 2022. Before Tiesi and Werner, however, Manziel was in another public relationship with Colleen Crowley. Though short-lived, the pair — perhaps unsurprisingly — had a rather tumultuous romance.