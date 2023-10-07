What's The Real Meaning Of Fine Line By Harry Styles? Here's What We Think

"Fine Line" is the title of Harry Styles' second album and one of its singles.

It's been nearly four years since Harry Styles gifted the world with 2019's "Fine Line," his second solo album since One Direction took an extended (and seemingly perpetual) break in 2015.According to Chart Masters, who analyzes traditional album sales and other streaming metrics, "Fine Line" is, so far, Styles' highest-selling album. If you recall, the single "Watermelon Sugar," which gifted the star with his first-ever No. 1 single, according to Billboard, was literally everywhere for a stretch.

When promoting the album, Styles spoke with Music Week and revealed why "Fine Line" had a much chipper sound than his self-titled first album. "I was a little subconsciously afraid of making fun music having come out of the band," he said. "I tried to get rid of that a little bit." And while Styles definitely succeeded in churning out a batch of lighter songs the second time around, there were definitely a few tracks that were much, much heavier. One of the most memorable is "Fine Line," which shares a name with the album. Here's what its lyrics could mean.