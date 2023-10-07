Why Terry Bradshaw Kept His Cancer Diagnosis Private For So Long

Terry Bradshaw is a Hall of Fame football player who works as a sports analyst for Fox Sports. In 2022, Bradshaw revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, not once, but twice. He shared the news during a live broadcast on Fox Sports. Bradshaw was rather upbeat and positive when telling the world that he had battled cancer, and was happy to report that he had been given a clean bill of health by his oncologists. A few weeks later, Bradshaw explained why he didn't want to tell people about his health issues. The main reason, he said, was because he didn't want people feeling bad for him.

"I didn't talk about it because I didn't want pity. I didn't talk about it because a lot of celebrities — unfortunately, I'm one of those — when they say this, I think the perception around America with all the millions of people is, 'Aw, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well, my husband died of cancer! My kids are...' I didn't want that," he said during an interview with Today. "Took me a long time before I told my family," he added.

Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2021 and with a rare form of skin cancer a few months later. And there was one thing in particular that had Bradshaw realizing that it was time to share his journey with fans.