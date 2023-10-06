Whatever Happened To Kris Humphries?

Kris Humphries is most known for two things: his career in the NBA and his short-lived relationship with Kim Kardashian. The whirlwind romance and marriage began in October 2010, and after a highly publicized (and scrutinized) wedding, quickly fizzled out by October 2011 when Kardashian filed for divorce.

While the tabloid attention shifted away from Humphries after his marriage ended, the NBA star continued to play on a number of teams in the league, ranging from the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks. After a 13-year career, the athlete announced his retirement from basketball in 2019, and essentially vanished off the public map, with many wondering what Humphries has been up to since he left the basketball court.

Unlike his time in the Kardashians' orbit, Humphries has mostly kept his personal life out of the spotlight. The former basketball player has even explored a new career path in his post-NBA life.