Who Is Lana Del Rey's Reported Fiancé, Evan Winiker?

There was no "Summertime Sadness" for Lana Del Rey because she reportedly got engaged to Evan Winiker right before summer started. The couple has been extremely private about their relationship but have seemingly been together since September 2022 after they were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off Festival. Winiker appeared to confirm his relationship with the "Young and Beautiful" singer in October 2022 after he shared several photos of a Halloween party, where Del Rey was pictured in one of the photos.

Although Del Rey and Winiker haven't been vocal about their relationship, there is one thing the musician has spoken out about — finding love. In 2014, Del Rey expressed her desire to find a soulmate with Fashion Magazine (via Daily Mail). She said, "I would love to find someone I could share my life with and be married to. I would love children, too. Hopefully, they're not as bad as I am." While Del Rey has dealt with several tumultuous relationships, she appears to have finally found the one.

Because of how private Del Rey and Winiker are about their relationship, it's unclear how he popped the question. However, in March 2023, the "Born To Die" singer stepped out at the Billboard Women in Music Awards with what appeared to be a stunning engagement ring from Winiker. With Del Rey reportedly making plans to walk down the aisle, here's everything we know about her future husband.