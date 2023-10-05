Howard Stern And Bill Maher's Rocky Friendship, Explained

Howard Stern and Bill Maher have had a contentious relationship that included a beef that lasted two decades. As Maher became a household name with the success of his late-night political talk show "Politically Incorrect" in the '90s, Stern claimed the show was his brainchild. According to Maher, those claims were rooted in envy. "He's insane and jealous. He hates anyone who has a good sex life," Maher told Rolling Stone in 1999. "So I just think he hates anyone who hasn't gotten married," the television personality said. Their differing views on marriage would be a point of friction in later years as well, but they were able to bury the hatchet.

In June 2019, the two made amends as Maher appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" for the first time in 20 years. While on the air, the two media personalities spoke about their long-standing celebrity feud. "I take full responsibility in us not getting along," Stern said. Maher wasn't about to let him take all the blame, adding, "Back in those days, look, we were both a**holes."

Later that year, Stern returned the favor and appeared as a guest on "Real Time with Bill Maher" in October 2019. They appeared on good terms, with Stern praising Maher for his interview months earlier. "I thought you were amazing, you really were," Stern said. They even bonded over their shared political views. Following their appearances on each other's shows, the friendship between Stern and Maher hit another rough patch.