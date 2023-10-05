Is Antonio Brown In A Relationship? A Look At The NFL Star's Messy Love Life
Antonio Brown's personal life, much like his NFL career, has been nothing short of messy. In 2018, the wide receiver was issued a ticket for driving at more than 100 mph — exceeding the posted 45 mph limit. "Dear @steelers, Please remind your players that when traveling on McKnight Road in [Ross Township] they should leave the weed at home and avoid speeds in excess of 100 MPH," city commissioner Steve Korbel tweeted at the time, referencing the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team to which Brown was signed.
In addition to his traffic offenses, Brown has also faced sexual assault allegations from two different women. "Deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault," Briney Taylor, the athlete's former personal trainer, who accused him of rape, said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. As a result, the New England Patriots released Brown from the team just two weeks after signing him. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," the team said in a statement obtained by ESPN.
Unsurprisingly, Brown is not only prone to legal troubles and professional mishaps but also has an equally chaotic love life.
Antonio Brown had a tumultous relationship with Chelsie Kyriss
While it is uncertain when exactly their romance started, there's no denying that NFL star Antonio Brown has a long history with Chelsie Kyriss. Their contentious relationship dates back to 2017 when Kyriss filed a paternity suit against Brown while she was pregnant with their third child together. That same year, USA Today reported that Kyriss accused the NFL star of threatening to throw her out while she was heavily pregnant. The following year, Brown filed a petition requesting the legal eviction of Kyriss — with whom he shares three children — from his Florida home.
Although they seemed to have briefly reconciled, the couple made headlines again in 2020 when Brown shared a video of himself yelling at Kyriss while she was picking up their children from school. A few days later, she filed a lawsuit, requesting full custody of their three children. "At this point, the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless, and unhealthy behaviors," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.
In January 2023, the estranged couple made headlines yet again when Brown released a sexually explicit picture of Kyriss on Snapchat. Though his account was subsequently suspended, Kyriss wasted no time in calling out her famous ex. "I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well," she said in a statement obtained by TMZ.
The NFL star has been linked to several other women
While his relationship with Chelsie Kyriss might have been his longest, Antonio Brown's dating history extends beyond her. In 2017, Brown briefly dated Instagram model Jena Frumes before getting back with Kyriss. "We both just made the decision to be together and become exclusive," Frumes told BOSSIP about Brown's unexpected reconciliation with Kyriss. "I was down to handle his baggage because he made me so happy, helped me with career goals, and motivated me to be the best me."
Brown has also linked to Wiltrice Jackson, with whom he welcomed a daughter back in March 2008. As with Kyriss, Brown has a contentious relationship with Jackson, with their feud coming to a head in August 2023 when a judge ordered the athlete's arrest for missing yet another child support payment. As reported by TMZ, Jackson had also previously accused the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver of hitting her during an argument.
Kyriss and Jackson are, however, not the only two women in Brown's controversial past. In 2022, the athlete posted a raunchy picture of himself and model Cydney Moreau lying in bed. In subsequent posts, Brown was seen threatening Moreau to pay back an alleged debt. "Send me my money bit** 5k or u be exposed," he wrote.