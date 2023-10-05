Is Antonio Brown In A Relationship? A Look At The NFL Star's Messy Love Life

Antonio Brown's personal life, much like his NFL career, has been nothing short of messy. In 2018, the wide receiver was issued a ticket for driving at more than 100 mph — exceeding the posted 45 mph limit. "Dear @steelers, Please remind your players that when traveling on McKnight Road in [Ross Township] they should leave the weed at home and avoid speeds in excess of 100 MPH," city commissioner Steve Korbel tweeted at the time, referencing the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team to which Brown was signed.

In addition to his traffic offenses, Brown has also faced sexual assault allegations from two different women. "Deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault," Briney Taylor, the athlete's former personal trainer, who accused him of rape, said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. As a result, the New England Patriots released Brown from the team just two weeks after signing him. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," the team said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Unsurprisingly, Brown is not only prone to legal troubles and professional mishaps but also has an equally chaotic love life.