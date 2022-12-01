Antonio Brown Finds Himself In Legal Hot Water Yet Again

It seems like Antonio Brown just can't seem to stay out of trouble. The football wide receiver has hit the headlines over the years as much for his personal life as he has for his skills on the field — and he's certainly had plenty of legal issues to contend with.

Brown has quite the rap sheet, with some serious allegations being made against him before. In 2019, Brown's former trainer accused the athlete of sexual assault, allegations he denied. The case didn't go further though after it was deemed the serious allegations fell outside the statute of limitations, though the trainer continued on with a civil lawsuit against Brown, per The Guardian. That resulted in the two parties reaching a settlement in 2021, though, according to ESPN, the terms remained private. But that's hardly the only run-in with the law Brown's had. In 2020, ESPN reported he was charged with felony burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief. That resulted in NFL confirming the controversial football player was given two years of probation for the crimes, as well as being ordered to undertake community service, a psychological/psychiatric evaluation, and attend anger management.

But, as if that wasn't enough controversy, Brown has now found himself in a lot of trouble once again.