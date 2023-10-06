Paul Walker's Mother Cheryl Was Never The Same After His Tragic Death

Paul Walker's untimely death in November 2013 sent quite the shockwave throughout Hollywood, one that reverberates to this day. Best known for portraying Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the 40-year-old movie star died in the passenger seat of his friend's Porsche, with the driver losing control and crashing into a tree. A coroner's report confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were found in either man, and Walker's daughter, Meadow, would file a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche in 2021.

In addition to the outpouring of love that came from fans instantly and steadily over the years, Walker's "Fast and Furious" costars were among his most vocal mourners. Tyrese Gibson visited Walker's crash site one day after the tragedy, sharing on Instagram a piece of wreckage he saved in memoriam. Franchise star Vin Diesel frequently paid written tribute to Walker on social media, including an Instagram remembrance on what would have been the latter's 50th birthday. With an emotional farewell sequence in Walker's last "Fast" film — 2015's "Furious 7" — the franchise itself honored his legacy. Referencing Brian's whereabouts in each subsequent film, Walker's character lives on in "Fast"'s high-speed cinematic universe.

Real life, however, often charts a more winded path than the one onscreen. While many mourned Walker, few's sorrow compared to that of his mother Cheryl's. Enduring a rare and heartbreaking journey, Cheryl found herself in an unprecedented state of mind after her son's death.