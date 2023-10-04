Victoria & David Beckham's Remarks On His Alleged Affair Don't Answer Our Biggest Question
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have finally broken their silence on the former soccer star's alleged affair. Well, kind of.
Rebecca Loos became tied to the Beckham name after The News of The World published a story in 2004 claiming that Loos had an affair with David (per Evening Standard). The former personal assistant wasn't shy about sharing the details of the supposed affair to the media. In April 2004, she divulged details to Sky One (via New Zealand Herald) about the first night that things took a turn between her and David. She shared, "We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed ... we just connected. I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong ... people were aware and they weren't very happy."
Loos claimed David was the one to ask her to go back to the hotel room. She shared of her intimacy with David: "He knows how to please. He's not afraid of a woman's body. He seems to know what he's doing." The former personal assistant said the supposed affair lasted several months, but David denied it all. He shared in a statement, "The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this." Over the years, the affair has been buried deep, and despite speculations of a split, Victoria nor David has commented on the situation much ... that is until now.
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham continue to dodge affair rumors
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham shared a rare insight into the soccer star's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, but have seemed to dodge the question everyone is dying to know.
The couple recently released their 2023 Netflix documentary, "Beckham," which looks into the lives of the famous duo. In 2004, Victoria and David's marriage faced a strange hurdle after he was accused of cheating on his wife with his former personal assistant. The soccer star admitted in the documentary to feeling lonely during this time, as he had just moved to Madrid for his career, per Hello Magazine. He shared, "I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family." When the cheating allegations hit, it took a toll on the couple, as the Spice Girl member recalled feeling distant from her husband. She said, "We were against each other ... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed."
David shared he felt "physically sick" over what was going on. Eventually, Victoria moved to Madrid to focus on their relationship and family. As we know, the couple overcame the rumors, and while this documentary has given more insight into the troubling period of their marriage, the question of whether he cheated or not still remains up in the air.