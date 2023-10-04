Victoria & David Beckham's Remarks On His Alleged Affair Don't Answer Our Biggest Question

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have finally broken their silence on the former soccer star's alleged affair. Well, kind of.

Rebecca Loos became tied to the Beckham name after The News of The World published a story in 2004 claiming that Loos had an affair with David (per Evening Standard). The former personal assistant wasn't shy about sharing the details of the supposed affair to the media. In April 2004, she divulged details to Sky One (via New Zealand Herald) about the first night that things took a turn between her and David. She shared, "We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed ... we just connected. I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong ... people were aware and they weren't very happy."

Loos claimed David was the one to ask her to go back to the hotel room. She shared of her intimacy with David: "He knows how to please. He's not afraid of a woman's body. He seems to know what he's doing." The former personal assistant said the supposed affair lasted several months, but David denied it all. He shared in a statement, "The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this." Over the years, the affair has been buried deep, and despite speculations of a split, Victoria nor David has commented on the situation much ... that is until now.