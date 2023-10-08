What We Know About Blake Lively's Two Sisters Robyn And Lori

Like her younger sister Blake Lively, Robyn Lively has a long list of acting credits. She starred in her first television movie, "Summer of My German Soldier," when she was just about six years old, but she may be best known for the popular 1989 movie, "Teen Witch."

The campy film still remains a fan favorite and has become a cult classic since. Even Blake is an enthusiast and Robyn surprised her with a dance scene from the movie for her sister's wedding with Ryan Reynolds. "Both my younger sister and brother [Eric Lively] are huge fans of the movie ... So Eric and I decided to do [the final dance scene] at her wedding, and, oh my gosh, when the music came on, she just about dropped to the floor," Robyn told BuzzFeed.

Robyn and Blake have a special sisterly bond despite having a 15-year age difference. Robyn shared with Fox News, "I genuinely feel like her children are mine as if I gave birth to them, and vice versa." Robyn is married to fellow actor Bart Johnson and they share three children named Baylen, Wyatt, and Kate. The two played husband and wife in the 2022 film "Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters," which Robyn stated was "the best time," per People. It seems as if her kids aren't following in their parent's footsteps and, as of 2023, display no interest in becoming actors. However, that may soon change and if they do, they have their aunt Lori Lively to help them.