What We Know About Blake Lively's Two Sisters Robyn And Lori
Blake Lively was born to be an actor — after all, she comes from a famous family that is fully entrenched in the industry. "The day I was born, when I came home from the hospital, I literally didn't go to my house. I went to my sister's set. And so literally I've grown up on sets," she once told Radio Free. Her late father Ernie Lively was an actor and even played her father in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," while her mother Elaine Lively worked as a talent manager. Blake first got her start in her father's film "Sandman" in 1998 and became an even bigger star after playing Serena van der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl."
Blake isn't the only famous actor in her family, however. Her sisters Robyn and Lori Lively — as well as her brother Jason — are also no strangers to being on camera. Given that Blake was born in 1987, it's possible that her first time on set as a baby was in a hit '80s film starring one of her older sisters.
Robyn Lively starred in Teen Witch
Like her younger sister Blake Lively, Robyn Lively has a long list of acting credits. She starred in her first television movie, "Summer of My German Soldier," when she was just about six years old, but she may be best known for the popular 1989 movie, "Teen Witch."
The campy film still remains a fan favorite and has become a cult classic since. Even Blake is an enthusiast and Robyn surprised her with a dance scene from the movie for her sister's wedding with Ryan Reynolds. "Both my younger sister and brother [Eric Lively] are huge fans of the movie ... So Eric and I decided to do [the final dance scene] at her wedding, and, oh my gosh, when the music came on, she just about dropped to the floor," Robyn told BuzzFeed.
Robyn and Blake have a special sisterly bond despite having a 15-year age difference. Robyn shared with Fox News, "I genuinely feel like her children are mine as if I gave birth to them, and vice versa." Robyn is married to fellow actor Bart Johnson and they share three children named Baylen, Wyatt, and Kate. The two played husband and wife in the 2022 film "Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters," which Robyn stated was "the best time," per People. It seems as if her kids aren't following in their parent's footsteps and, as of 2023, display no interest in becoming actors. However, that may soon change and if they do, they have their aunt Lori Lively to help them.
Lori Lively is an acting coach
As the eldest of the Lively clan, Lori Lively has been working in Hollywood since 1979. While she has an impressive number of television shows and movies under her belt, she is also currently an acting coach. In January 2021, Lori shared the headshots of two of her young students and wrote, "The only thing better than ONE of my girls starring in this new @netflix coming of age story is TWO!! I couldn't be more proud of this dynamic duo and their much-deserved success!!"
According to her LinkedIn, Lori graduated from UCLA with a degree in English Language and Literature. She has coached actors on many hit shows such as "Pretty Little Liars" and "Bluebloods."
Like her sister Blake Lively, Lori loves designing interiors in her downtime and even flew to New York City to help the "Café Society" star decorate her house while she was starring in "Gossip Girl." "She would call me and I would drop what I was doing and look at paint samples and colors," Lori shared on The Nate Berkus Show.
Lori has a special bond with Blake and revealed that she was the one who named her. In a 2016 interview, she shared that she loved the name so much that when their mother was pregnant with the youngest Lively, she insisted that she name her Blake. "And so I got my way," Lori cheekily added.