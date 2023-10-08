The Shady Side Of Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley may come off as a sweet Southern belle — but don't let her good manners fool you — the reality star has been known to get shady. After all, we don't expect anything less — no one becomes a reality television star without a little penchant for drama. The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA's claim to fame is her family's former reality series "Chrisley Knows Best" which debuted on USA Network in 2014. The docu-series followed her large affluent family navigating the ups and downs of their privileged lives (Take "The Kardashians" but make it a Southern version).
The Chrisleys enjoyed the luxuries of their hit reality series for years until their bad deeds caught up to them in 2022. Savannah's parents' Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on multiple counts of federal tax fraud and wire fraud, and they joined the long list of celebrities who became convicted felons. Though they've maintained their innocence, the duo was shipped off to separate prisons to serve out their respective sentences (Julie was given a reduced five-year sentence, and Todd was given a reduced 10-year sentence).
While prison jumpsuits aren't exactly her style, Savannah has been the center of several salacious tabloids over the years. From sibling drama to ex-boyfriends, the reality star has been known for a feud or two. We're breaking down the shady side of Savannah Chrisley.
She didn't agree with her brother proposing to his fiancé
Sisters always know best, right? Savannah Chrisley seemed to think so when it came to her brother Chase's broken engagement in 2022. The reality star admitted on an episode of her podcast "Unlocked" that she had warned her brother not to rush his engagement. Chase popped the question to his girlfriend Emma Medders in 2022 after two years of dating, but the duo called off their engagement the following year.
"I told you so," she said to her brother. "I told you, 'Don't get engaged too soon. Don't do it!' And you did it.'" Savannah went on to admit that she liked her brother and Medders apart rather than together, claiming that her brother chose his ex's family over his own. While he denied that, he did reveal that he and Medders had been dealing with personal problems when "[Emma] just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my sh*t," adding that the duo "mutually agreed to part ways."
Savannah had a rocky relationship with Medders as well, revealing: "I didn't think the intentions were right ... At the very beginning, I tried to give her a chance and then, she blew me off ... The moment she yelled at me on the phone, I was done." Despite the back-and-forth, the pageant queen admitted she doesn't believe Medders is a bad person. She did however call out her brother's treatment of Medders saying, "There were a lot of moments you didn't have respect."
Savannah Chrisley was kicked off a Southwest flight
It's not exactly the best look to be kicked off an airplane. Savannah Chrisley made headlines in 2023 when she was barred from a Southwest Airlines flight for unruly behavior. In an Instagram video obtained by TMZ, the reality star claimed she was told she couldn't board the flight after getting into an argument with an employee over a checked bag. She was planning to take her luggage with her on the plane from New York to Tennessee as a carry-on when the employee told her she had to check the bag.
After attempting to reason with the employee, a pilot tried to get in between the argument. According to Chrisley, the man told the pilot, "Stay out of it ... ma'am you're not flying on this flight.'" The reality star called the attendant an "a**hole," admitting he wouldn't budge on the situation even after she told him she needed to board the flight to be with her 10-year-old niece. Chrisley ultimately had to get a later fight, ultimately finishing her rant with: "So Southwest, you're awful but not going to lie ... your pilot was kinda hot."
A representative for the airline released a statement to ET saying: "Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag."
She called out her parents' prison facilities for unlivable conditions
Todd and Julie Chrisley weren't exactly let off with a slap on the wrist after being convicted in 2022. After frauding banks out of over $30 million dollars in loans, Todd was given a 12-year sentence (later reduced to 10 years), and his wife Julie was handed a 7-year sentence (shortened to five years). Savannah continued to preach her family's innocence and spoke out about the living conditions in her parents' respective prisons.
On an episode of "Unlocked," she was joined by her brother Chase to give the inside scoop on what life is like for her parents behind bars. "Mom has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her," Savannah said, with her brother explaining that while they weren't rattlesnakes, they were supposedly some type of poisonous snake. "She just had snakes literally right there where her bed is," she continued. As for the siblings' dad, his prison isn't much better, as he and Julie both are living without air conditioning in states where temperatures rise over 100 degrees. But apparently, that's the least of Savannah's worries. "I mean, air conditioning is the least of it whenever you've got black mold, Asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," she added.
Amidst the allegations, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons told CNN: "We can assure you all AICs [adults in custody] have unlimited access to drinking water and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola and the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington."
She called out Chrisley Knows Best producers
Savannah Chrisley admitted she felt like she was living a lie while filming her family's reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2022. The television personality revealed on an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast that producers on the docu-series didn't allow her to speak on her parents' fraud case. "All throughout the years, even like everything my parents have been going through, we were never allowed to speak about it," she admitted, adding, "So we felt like the liars. We felt like the fakes because we're like, we just want to talk about it. But executives would not allow us to speak about it."
Chrisley admitted she underwent therapy to deal with the stress of the situation. "It literally will eat you alive because I have gotten to the point where I'm like, I don't even know if I know who I am." After nearly a decade on television "Chrisley Knows Best" was canceled in 2022 shortly after Julie and Todd were convicted. Savannah and her brother Chase's spinoff show "Growing Up Chrisley" — which aired in 2019 and followed the siblings' move away from home — was also canceled.
The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA stands by her parents, taking to Instagram following the guilty verdict: "This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed."
Savannah Chrisley threw shade at Housewife Jen Shah
In Savannah Chrisley's crusade for justice for her parents, the reality star is not afraid to throw shade at a Bravo star. On an episode of "Unlocked," Chrisley had some harsh words for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah. The Housewife was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison after she was convicted in a massive telemarketing scheme that had her and her assistant stealing millions from elderly people.
"Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense," she said on the podcast. "There were hundreds of victims who were elderly, and people that provided statements that lost their homes, threatened to end their lives," Chrisley said of Shah's conviction. "There were so many different things, and she got six and a half years. Six and a half years, make that make sense."
Chrisley was joined by her mother Julie during the episode in which they lamented on their claim that the judge involved in the Chrisley case was unfair. She also mentioned that Shah — who plead guilty — had vowed not to appeal her sentence if she was handed less than 12 years. "There are no victims," Savannah said of her parents' case, adding that she has committed herself to "get to the other side of this" for her parents' sake.
She said she 'dodged a bullet' with her ex Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley has been known to date around, but get on her bad side and she might be throwing shade. The reality star did just that when she broke up with NBA player Luke Kennard after their split in 2017. Though the pair only dated for around four months, Chrisley had quite a few words for her former beau in the press.
In a statement to E! News, the "Unlocked" host wrote: "Where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one," she said, adding, "I was brought up to know my worth. I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family." While she didn't explicitly make accusations, many fans believed the reality star was alluding to Kennard being unfaithful.
She took it a step further in an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, saying: "You date people to figure out what you want and don't want. Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!" Chrisley also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a cryptic tweet shortly after the split writing: "When someone treats you bad just remember that there is something wrong with them...not u. Normal people don't go around destroying others."
Her nasty feud with her sister, Lindsie
Blood may be thicker than water, but that doesn't mean there's any path to redemption for sisters Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley. Lindsie — who is Todd Chrisley's child with his ex Teresa Terry — has had a tumultuous relationship with her father and half-siblings for years. Things took a turn for the worse in 2019, however, when Lindsie accused her father and brother for trying to extort an alleged sex-tape of hers, according to TMZ.
In Todd's statement to E! News, he denied threatening his daughter with a sex tape. He did, however, claim that Lindsie (who married Will Campbell in 2012) was allegedly having affairs with Bachelor Nation stays Robbie Hayes and star Josh Murray. Savannah took her father's side, telling ET, "It's extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn't even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame," claiming that no sex tape was ever made.
The drama heated up again when Savannah mentioned her half-sister on an episode of "The Viall Files." The pageant queen claimed her mother Julie always treated Lindsie and her brother Kyle (who is also from Todd's first marriage) as if they were her own children. On the contrary, Savannah claimed that Todd's children "didn't necessarily treat her the same." Lindsie fired back on her own "Coffee Convos" podcast saying: "It shows just a complete lack of empathy, but also a lack of awareness that you didn't have parents that were divorced."
She slammed Bobby Bones for dissing her family
Savannah Chrisley threw some serious shade at radio personality Bobby Jones after he mentioned Julie and Todd on his show, "The Bobby Bones Show." According to E! News, the controversy sparked after Jones received calls into his show from workers at The Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola where Todd is serving his time.
"People would call in and say, 'Yeah, I work at that place that he's going to stay, I'll tell you all about it,'" Jones said on the episode. He admitted in response that he and his co-hosts said, "We're just like, 'Wow, we're just normal humans we like to know this stuff.'" The "Dancing With The Stars" winner also mentioned that, "Once somebody is convicted and found guilty, you can kind of go, 'Well, they are guilty of this,'" adding that he would "eat my crow" if the Chrisleys' conviction was overturned.
Savannah later took to her Instagram Story to air her grievances against Jones. "So... @mrbobbybones — if you'd like to discuss my family and the case then let's sit down and do it accurately," the reality star wrote. "Yes — BOTH of my parents are incarcerated. That would be one thing that you are correct on." The "Chrisley Knows Best" star went on to defend her parents, writing that, "Studies estimate that between 4-6% of people incarcerated in US prisons are actually innocent. If 5% of individuals are actually innocent that means 1/20 criminal cases result in a wrongful conviction."
She bragged about dating a man whose wife tried to kill him
There are many obvious things one could brag about, but dating a man who survived a murder-for-hire plot isn't the first that comes to mind. On an episode of "The Viall Files" the "Growing Up Chrisley" star admitted that she was dating former Auburn football star Robert Shiver, whose wife was arrested in 2023 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
According to ABC7, Shiver's wife Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas after a chain of WhatsApp messages between her and the would-be hitman were exposed by police. The couple married in 2007 and share three kids together, but the two were in the midst of a divorce at the time of the arrest. Robert accused his wife of infidelity and Lindsay claimed her ex-husband had been physically violent with her.
Despite the controversy surrounding the murder-for-hire plot, Savannah seems happy with her new beau. "This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him ... It was a thing," she admitted on the podcast. "He's a normal person and I love it." The reality star admitted she made the first move on the former Auburn athlete, saying, "I like the DMs," adding, "He's too hot to die." While Chrisley declined to comment on details of the case, mentioning the young children involved, she admitted that she was drawn to Shiver for "his heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.