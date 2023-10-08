The Shady Side Of Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley may come off as a sweet Southern belle — but don't let her good manners fool you — the reality star has been known to get shady. After all, we don't expect anything less — no one becomes a reality television star without a little penchant for drama. The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA's claim to fame is her family's former reality series "Chrisley Knows Best" which debuted on USA Network in 2014. The docu-series followed her large affluent family navigating the ups and downs of their privileged lives (Take "The Kardashians" but make it a Southern version).

The Chrisleys enjoyed the luxuries of their hit reality series for years until their bad deeds caught up to them in 2022. Savannah's parents' Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on multiple counts of federal tax fraud and wire fraud, and they joined the long list of celebrities who became convicted felons. Though they've maintained their innocence, the duo was shipped off to separate prisons to serve out their respective sentences (Julie was given a reduced five-year sentence, and Todd was given a reduced 10-year sentence).

While prison jumpsuits aren't exactly her style, Savannah has been the center of several salacious tabloids over the years. From sibling drama to ex-boyfriends, the reality star has been known for a feud or two. We're breaking down the shady side of Savannah Chrisley.