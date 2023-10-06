The Controversial Career Tyreek Hill Wants To Pursue After The NFL

Even if you're not an NFL fan, Tyreek Hill is one of the most recognizable names in the league. Once a favorite target of Patrick Mahomes, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver now wears a Miami Dolphins jersey, and as of 2023, he's made an immediate impact on the team. "No one else in the league has that ability that Tyreek has," Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans complimented Hill, via AP News. "...Not only is it just his speed, but he is very strong. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is a very strong runner and he can bounce off of tackles and make guys miss."

Currently, at 29 years old, Hill may still have a good few years left in his NFL career, but talk is already turning to what he plans to do after he leaves the field for good. Many NFL alums have lucrative brand collaborations, advertisements, or broadcasting gigs under their belts — for example, former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo signed a decade-long $180 million contract with CBS in 2017, per Sporting News. This massive amount of money has since been eclipsed by Tom Brady's $375 million deal with Fox in 2022, according to the New York Post.

However, Hill's retirement plans involve monetizing his body and fame in a different way. In a September 2023 Twitch video that made the rounds on social media, the wide receiver told fans that he wants to be a porn star.