Corey Gamble Turned Down Joining A Popular TV Show For Kris Jenner

Talent manager Corey Gamble is not only known for dating Kris Jenner but also for being a part of the hit reality television show "The Kardashians." However, what you might not have known about Gamble is that he could have had a part in another successful television drama if it wasn't for Jenner's jealousy.

Gamble and Jenner first sparked their romance in 2014 after they met in Ibiza amidst her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. The couple hit it off and constantly hung out over the next year. In 2015, Gamble made his debut on "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," and many of Jenner's daughters were a bit skeptical about their mother's latest relationship. Kim shared in the episode, "I'm worried about Mom a little bit. She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, 'You know, you should really take it slow' ... I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don't want her to rush into anything," per People.

Despite all the doubt, even from Jenner's daughters, Gamble proved them wrong. The two have developed a strong relationship that has lasted years, and Gamble has continued to appear on episodes of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" and "The Kardashians." The road manager has even had a few dramatic moments on the show himself. However, Gamble could have taken his drama to a more serious role, but he rejected it for his beau.