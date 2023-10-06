What Ronda Rousey's Husband Travis Browne Really Does For A Living

When discussing the career achievements of mixed martial arts and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey, one would be bereft to exclude the role played by her husband, Travis Browne. Rousey's name is, indubitably, synonymous with a trailblazing career in the world of combat sports, as she is, among other record-breaking stats, the first female competitor to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Additionally, fighting as "Rowdy Ronda Rousey" in the Octagon, she tore through competitors on a 12-0 streak over the span of three years, successfully defending her bantamweight championship belt six times. It was only natural, then, that Rousey became the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Along the sidelines in Rousey's fights has stood husband Travis Browne, cheering her on throughout her career. The couple first crossed paths in 2015 when Rousey was still the reigning bantamweight champion, marrying two years later in Hawaii. On their first wedding anniversary, Rousey sweetly captioned an Instagram carousel of their wedding photos, "Every day, I do. Thank you for the 5 best years of my life... #stillbestfriends." With Browne bringing two sons from a previous marriage to the union, Rousey gave birth to their very own child in September 2021. Named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, the couple's daughter's moniker pays homage to Browne's Hawaiian heritage.

Other than being a doting husband, father, and cheerleader, what other roles does Browne play? Here's what the Hawaiian native really does for a living.