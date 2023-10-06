What Ronda Rousey's Husband Travis Browne Really Does For A Living
When discussing the career achievements of mixed martial arts and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey, one would be bereft to exclude the role played by her husband, Travis Browne. Rousey's name is, indubitably, synonymous with a trailblazing career in the world of combat sports, as she is, among other record-breaking stats, the first female competitor to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Additionally, fighting as "Rowdy Ronda Rousey" in the Octagon, she tore through competitors on a 12-0 streak over the span of three years, successfully defending her bantamweight championship belt six times. It was only natural, then, that Rousey became the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
Along the sidelines in Rousey's fights has stood husband Travis Browne, cheering her on throughout her career. The couple first crossed paths in 2015 when Rousey was still the reigning bantamweight champion, marrying two years later in Hawaii. On their first wedding anniversary, Rousey sweetly captioned an Instagram carousel of their wedding photos, "Every day, I do. Thank you for the 5 best years of my life... #stillbestfriends." With Browne bringing two sons from a previous marriage to the union, Rousey gave birth to their very own child in September 2021. Named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, the couple's daughter's moniker pays homage to Browne's Hawaiian heritage.
Other than being a doting husband, father, and cheerleader, what other roles does Browne play? Here's what the Hawaiian native really does for a living.
Travis Browne is a retired MMA heavyweight
When Travis Browne met wife-to-be Ronda Rousey in 2015, he himself was already an esteemed figure in the realm of mixed martial arts. Carving out an impressive career in the heavyweight division, Browne's prowess in the Octagon has earned him a loyal following among fans of the sport. Jumpstarting his professional career in 2009, Browne signed with the UFC in 2015. Quickly making a name by winning his first consecutive nine bouts, he only lost one of his first 18 professional matches. A serious title contender at one point, Browne was listed at no. 5 in June 2015's official UFC Heavyweight rankings. Upon retiring in 2018, Browne's record stood at 18 wins and 7 losses, with his last win being in January 2016 against Matt Mitrione.
Just as he is her source of constant support and comfort, Rousey is her husband's biggest fan. "My personal life is better than it's ever been," Browne told Hawaii's Star-Advertiser amid a series of defeats in 2017. "Being with somebody who understands the game, being with somebody who's there to support you as a partner in life instead of being that person who draws that energy out of you ... I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for that," Browne credited Rousey. The power couple also avoided competitiveness in their relationship. "That's one thing we set up early on," Browne said. "She [has] her own work. That's her baby. What I do is my baby."
Travis Browne dedicates his life to sustainable farming
Outside of a career in sports and his cherished family life, Travis Browne's other passion is environmentalism, one which wife Ronda Rousey deeply shares. Together, the couple started their own sustainable farming business, Browsey Acres, in 2017. Originally a 2.4-acre eco-ranch in California, Browsey (a cute play on the couple's names) blossomed into 4,000 acres of land in Southern Oregon by 2023. Dedicated to helping people consume meat responsibly (through lovingly raised animals and sustainable sourcing methods), Browsey Acres seems the perfect family biz for Browne and Rousey.
An avid bow hunter as well, Browne often Instagrams the pasture-raised wings and cuts of Waygu beef yielded by Browsey Acres. To Browne and Rousey, however, their farm animals are much more than livestock. On the Browsey website's "Meet the Meat" section, perusers are introduced, fondly, to each of the Waygu steer and cows that will provide the farm's mouthwatering harvests. In fact, it was their love for one very friendly Waygu steer named Kobe that gifted Browne and Rousey the idea for their venture. A dog-like companion to the couple since his 2016 birth, Kobe's harvesting time came, and with it, tears — but eye-opening revelations as well. As Rousey said then, "I'd rather cry and feel bad instead of turning a blind eye and letting him suffer somewhere in a factory farm." Ultimately, Browne and Rousey's mission became one of helping others "take emotional responsibility" for where our food comes from.