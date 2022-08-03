The Real Reason Ronda Rousey Just Got Suspended By The WWE
Ronda Rousey has been suspended from the WWE — again. The former UFC superstar, dubbed "the baddest woman on the planet," first was slapped with a 30-day suspension in 2018, back when she power-slammed fellow WWE star Alexa Bliss, as well as her former mentor, Kurt Angle.
Granted, the whole affair was staged, as is most of what happens in WWE, but Rousey got reprimanded nonetheless. "Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight," Angle wrote in a tweet at the time. "If Ronda can't take a few verbal 'shots,' then she needs to reconsider her career in sports entertainment." The WWE Hall of Famer did say he had some "regret" in suspending Rousey, but he hoped it would at least teach her a lesson.
But Rousey went on to take an indefinite break from the ring anyway, when she decided to start a family with her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne. "I don't know what it's like to have a baby," she explained in a video posted on her YouTube channel. "I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f**k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again." We did see Rousey again when she decided to make a comeback this year, but just like her first WWE rodeo, she broke some rules that ultimately led to another suspension.
Ronda Rousey attacked a WWE official
Ronda Rousey did not end the WWE SummerSlam on a good note. Not only did she fail to wrestle the SmackDown Women's Championship title from Liv Morgan, but she also lost her cool and attacked referee Dan Engler. Now, she must pay her dues.
WWE announced Rousey is yet again facing a suspension as a result of her actions. "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended," their statement read. They also revealed the athlete would not participate in the Friday Night SmackDown. According to experts, however, this suspension was only done to give Rousey a break from television. She's still expected to make a comeback by the next pay-per-view show, "Clash at the Castle," which is on September.
"She's booked on the Cardiff show," Wrestling Observer founder Dave Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," per Wrestling Inc. "So she's going to be unsuspended at least before [that]. I don't know how long, but it's not going to be a month, to put it that way, because she's got to be back for the PPV show." Sounds like fans won't have to wait too long to see Rousey again at least.