The Real Reason Ronda Rousey Just Got Suspended By The WWE

Ronda Rousey has been suspended from the WWE — again. The former UFC superstar, dubbed "the baddest woman on the planet," first was slapped with a 30-day suspension in 2018, back when she power-slammed fellow WWE star Alexa Bliss, as well as her former mentor, Kurt Angle.

Granted, the whole affair was staged, as is most of what happens in WWE, but Rousey got reprimanded nonetheless. "Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight," Angle wrote in a tweet at the time. "If Ronda can't take a few verbal 'shots,' then she needs to reconsider her career in sports entertainment." The WWE Hall of Famer did say he had some "regret" in suspending Rousey, but he hoped it would at least teach her a lesson.

But Rousey went on to take an indefinite break from the ring anyway, when she decided to start a family with her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne. "I don't know what it's like to have a baby," she explained in a video posted on her YouTube channel. "I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f**k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again." We did see Rousey again when she decided to make a comeback this year, but just like her first WWE rodeo, she broke some rules that ultimately led to another suspension.