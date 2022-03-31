Ronda Rousey Gets Candid On Her Wrestling Comeback After Giving Birth

Ronda Rousey may now be a proud mother to daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō (aka Pō), but that doesn't mean that she has already left the WWE world behind.

The athlete set her sights on making a comeback in the ring after she found out she was pregnant. On Instagram, she wrote that participating in the 2022 Royal Rumble has always been her goal. "I just had a baby 4 months ago.... Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022," she said, adding that she initially thought her goal was impossible to achieve. "Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before. But I just missed it so much... and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us. Now it's my turn."

Indeed, the wrestling star has managed to return to the ring in time for the Royal Rumble, but according to her, the road to comeback has not been easy.