Ronda Rousey Shares Exciting Update On Her Pregnancy

Baby makes three for Ronda Rousey and her WWE star hubby Travis Browne. The star is usually pretty candid with fans, but instead of using her Instagram account to share photos and videos (along with other special news), Rousey often shares things with fans through YouTube. Her page, which she launched in 2019, boasts 1.4 million followers.

In April, Rousey shared a cute video with Browne by her side to announce that they were expecting their first child. At first, Rousey covered her belly with a pillow before revealing that she simply couldn't wait any longer to share the news. "Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off," Rousey shared while showing off her growing baby bump to the camera. She also added that she's four months pregnant, and they found out in January. "Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point," she says at the end. "We're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] just like we are. ... Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon, September 22!"

In addition, the video's caption is equally as funny and sweet. "The question that has been asked for many moons has an answer: is Ronda Rousey pregnant? Well, Travis Browne and Ronda have an announcement to make... Because they just made a baby." Keep scrolling to find out what else Rousey had to say about her little one on the way.